    Inter Milan secure former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado on a 'Free Transfer'

    Inter Milan has made a significant move in the transfer market, securing the services of Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer from Serie A rivals Juventus. 

    Football Inter Milan secure former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado on a 'Free Transfer'
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Inter Milan has officially announced the signing of Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer. The 35-year-old became a free agent after parting ways with Juventus at the conclusion of last season. Now, he has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Inter, making a significant move to their arch-rivals.

    Cuadrado enjoyed a remarkable seven-and-a-half seasons with Juventus, having initially joined the club on loan from Chelsea in January 2016. During his time with the Old Lady, he made an impressive 314 appearances and found the back of the net 26 times, becoming a key player in the squad.

    In addition to his impressive club career, Cuadrado has also been a prominent figure on the international stage, representing Colombia with distinction. He has earned 115 caps for his country and scored 11 goals, showcasing his skill and versatility as a winger.

    

    The signing of Juan Cuadrado marks Inter Milan's seventh acquisition during a busy summer transfer window. Notably, he becomes the club's third free agent signing, following the additions of goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro and forward Marcus Thuram.

    With Inter bolstering their squad with experienced players like Cuadrado, they are gearing up for the challenges that lie ahead in the upcoming season. The Colombian's wealth of experience and attacking prowess could prove to be valuable assets for Inter's campaign as they aim to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions. Fans will be eagerly anticipating Cuadrado's contributions on the field as he dons the iconic Nerazzurri jersey and embarks on a new chapter in his illustrious career.

    

