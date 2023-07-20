Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez set to Join Al Ahli in high-profile transfer

    In a significant development in the football transfer market, Manchester City's star winger, Riyad Mahrez, is on the verge of making a move to the Saudi Arabian club, Al Ahli. 

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    In a significant development, Manchester City has accepted a substantial bid, potentially reaching up to £30 million, for star winger Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian international is all set to make a move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, marking a new chapter in his illustrious football career.

    As the deal progresses, Riyad Mahrez has been left out of Manchester City's pre-season tour of Asia. The move to Al Ahli is on the verge of being finalised, and it is expected that personal terms will not be an issue in sealing the transfer.

    During his five-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium, the 32-year-old Mahrez has been an instrumental figure, scoring an impressive tally of 78 goals in 236 games. However, despite his commendable performances, he recently lost his starting position to the talented Bernardo Silva. He had to settle for a substitute role in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

    Notably, Mahrez's contract with Manchester City is set to expire in 2024. The decision to part ways with the winger has been influenced by the emergence of Silva as a key player in the squad. This shift in dynamics has led City to consider the bid from Al Ahli, providing Mahrez with an exciting opportunity in a new league.

    Throughout his career, Mahrez has achieved remarkable success, winning an impressive total of five Premier League titles. His first triumph came with the historic Leicester City side during their unexpected Premier League victory in 2016. Manchester City secured his services for a substantial fee of £60 million in 2017. During the 2021/22 season, Mahrez showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finishing as the team's top scorer with 24 goals.

    As the transfer window continues to keep football fans on the edge of their seats, Riyad Mahrez's move to Al Ahli is undoubtedly one of the major talking points. His departure from Manchester City marks the end of an era, while the club will now face the task of building a new chapter in their journey, aiming to maintain their competitive edge in domestic and European competitions.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
