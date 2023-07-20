Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid unveils 2023/24 away kit in unique fashion

    Real Madrid, one of the most iconic football clubs in the world, has taken a creative approach to reveal their captivating 2023/24 away kit during their pre-season tour in Los Angeles. 

    Real Madrid has recently pulled the curtains off their striking new away kit for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, leaving fans excited and eager to see their favourite players donning the vibrant blue strip on the field. The prestigious club chose a rather unusual and creative approach to reveal the fresh design, making it a memorable moment for fans worldwide.

    As part of their pre-season activities, Real Madrid embarked on a trip to Los Angeles, utilising the opportunity to showcase their latest kit to the world. The entire squad was spotted proudly wearing the new away shirt as they boarded the plane bound for the west coast on a sunny Wednesday afternoon. The unveiling drew immense attention and garnered praise from football enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts alike.

    Designed with elegance and style, the new away kit perfectly complements the iconic all-white home jersey of Los Blancos. The striking blue colour represents a bold departure from the traditional Real Madrid away kits, making it an instant hit among fans who appreciate innovation and creativity in football attire.

    Under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid is all set to kick-start their preparations for the upcoming season. As they gear up for the new campaign, the team will test their mettle against a strong Milan side in a highly anticipated pre-season fixture on Monday.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi embarks on MLS Journey, David Beckham anticipates an adaptation period

    Real Madrid's unveiling of the 2023/24 away kit in Los Angeles has added a unique twist to their pre-season activities, captivating fans and stirring excitement for the forthcoming football action. As the players take to the field wearing the eye-catching blue strip, they are showcasing their skills and passion for the game and carrying the rich legacy of one of the most illustrious football clubs in the world. With the season's preparations well underway, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness their beloved team sporting the remarkable away kit and making their mark in the pursuit of success and glory in the footballing world.

