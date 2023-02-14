How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has netted eight goals in nine Premier League appearances and has led Erik ten Hag's side into the third spot in the table.

Manchester United and Marcus Rashford have experienced a meteorical rise since the dramatic depature of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. The club has moved to the third spot in the Premier League table, and the English forward has netted eight goals in nine league appearances, sparking massive excitement among fans of the 20-time champions.

Ronaldo, who exited Old Trafford after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in December after Portugal's disastrous World Cup 2022 campaign. And football pundit Garth Crooks believes that the Red Devils and Rashford are continually improving thanks to the departure of the 38-year-old 'problem' striker.

Man United have also solidified their spot in the top four and appear to be on track to play in the Champions League next season. They are five points in front of Newcastle in fourth and seven points ahead of Tottenham, who are the closest challengers.

Rashford is "no longer playing second fiddle" to someone who is preoccupied on his past, according to Crooks, who is confident that the successful run of form is directly related to Ronaldo's departure.

"I think it's very telling that Manchester United's results have continually improved since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo - and so has Rashford's presence in the team," the former Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur player told BBC Sport.

"Rashford no longer has to play second fiddle to a player desperate to hang on to former glories, who has far more interest in himself than the team. The problem has been removed," Crooks added.

In a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday at Old Trafford, the England international scored a key late goal. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho added the second goal in the 85th minute.

Prior to City's late match against Aston Villa, the victory temporarily lifted United above the champions in the standings. However, Pep Guardiola's team made no mistakes in regaining their place by defeating the guests 3-1 at the Etihad.

With Arsenal squandering five points against Everton and Brentford in their previous two games, the Red Devils are very much outsiders compared to City, but they are only a few results away from being legitimate title challengers in the Premier League.

Prior to the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle later this month, which will provide the Dutchman his first opportunity to win a trophy since moving to Manchester, Ten Hag will be counting on Rashford to continue his strong play.