Inter Milan defeated Barcelona 4-3 in a thrilling second leg Champions League semifinal, securing their spot in the final with a 7-6 aggregate victory. Inter Milan qualified for the UCL final for the first time in 3 years.

The second leg of the Champions League semifinal between Inter Milan and Barcelona was a thrilling clash as the Italian side sealed their final berth by knocking out Catalan club at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

Heading into the second leg of the semifinal clash, Barcelona and Inter Milan were tied at 3-3 in the first leg at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Sevilla, an alternative home venue for Spanish giants. The opening leg of the semifinal was a thriller as Yamal Lamine and Ferran Torres helped Barcelona to tie the score at 2-2 before Denzel Dumfries gave Inter Milan 3-2 lead in the second half. However, the own goal by Inter Milan’s Yann Sommer of the first leg gifted Barcelona a crucial equaliser, leaving the tie finely poised at 3-3 heading into the decisive second leg at the San Siro.

Barcelona and Inter Milan gave a tough fight to each other in the first leg of the semifinal clash, setting a stage for another epic encounter in the second leg at the San Siro.

Inter Milan crash Barcelona out of Champions League

The second leg of the semifinal match between Inter Milan and Barcelona was expected to be a thrilling clash after how evenly contested and dramatic the first leg turned out to be and it had certainly lived up to the hype. The Serie A champions produced a resilient and tactically astute performance, edging past Catalan giants 4-3 and 7-6 on aggregate to book their spot in the Champions League final for the first time in three years.

Lutaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu put early pressure on Barcelona by netting a goal each in the first half of the second leg, taking the aggregate 5-3. However, the visitors made a remarkable comeback in the second half to take 3-2 lead over the hosts, thanks to goals by Eric Garcia, and Raphinha. The clash seemed that Barcelona were heading for a victory until Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi scored an equaliser in the extra minutes of the match, sending the match into extra time.

Barcelona were putting their best efforts to ensure that Inter Milan did not capitalize on their momentum, but the Italian side remained resolute. In the 99th minute, the crowd at the San Siro Stadium went berserk after Davide Frattesi netted a goal to give Inter Milan a 4-3 lead, putting them ahead on aggregate. In the second half of the extra time, Inter Milan held their nerve and defended firmly against Barcelona’s relentless attacks, ensuring the match ended 4-3 in their favor and 7-6 on aggregate.

As the final whistle blew, Inter Milan players and coaching staff were celebrating in jubilation as they finally qualified for the Champions League final for the first time since 2022. The crowd at the San Siro Stadium erupted in ecstasy, chanting and waving their scarves in unison, while Barcelona were left to reflect on their heartwrenching defeat.

How fans reacted to thrilling Champions League semifinal clash

