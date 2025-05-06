Image Credit : Getty

Cut off supply

It is easier said than done but several teams have done this in the past against Leo Messi to neutralize his threat. Teams have devised plans to stop ball from reaching him but he has mostly found a way around it and caused damage. In case of Yamal, Inter will be looking to cut off the supply and would be counting his inexperience to get the better of him.

“We have to try to keep the ball from getting to him, but not always possible,” Inzaghi told reporters.

But Yamal can always get the ball from deeper positions and trust his instincts to beat couple of defenders.