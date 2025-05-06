- Home
- Sports
- "Lamine Yamal conundrum": What Inter needs to do to stop Barcelona's teenage sensation in UCL clash?
"Lamine Yamal conundrum": What Inter needs to do to stop Barcelona's teenage sensation in UCL clash?
Inter Milan faces Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg, focused on neutralizing the threat of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Inter Milan will be facing Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, following a 3-3 draw in the first leg. Though playing at home, the Italian side will be bracing for significant attack threat from Hansi Flick's Barcelona side, spearheaded by the teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The biggest question in Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi will be "how to neutralize threat from Lamine Yamal?"
In a recent interview, Simone Inzaghi and defender Alessandro Bastoni have expressed their admiration and concern about Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal. Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to score in a Champions League semifinal in the first leg.
Triple-marking
Inzaghi described Yamal as a player he's never seen in the last 8-9 years, causing huge problems for Inter Milan's defense. "We had to put three players on him, and even that wasn't enough," Inzaghi said. "He has an incredible speed of thought, knowing what to do even before receiving the ball."
Cut off supply
It is easier said than done but several teams have done this in the past against Leo Messi to neutralize his threat. Teams have devised plans to stop ball from reaching him but he has mostly found a way around it and caused damage. In case of Yamal, Inter will be looking to cut off the supply and would be counting his inexperience to get the better of him.
“We have to try to keep the ball from getting to him, but not always possible,” Inzaghi told reporters.
But Yamal can always get the ball from deeper positions and trust his instincts to beat couple of defenders.
Bastoni echoed Inzaghi's sentiments, calling Yamal the strongest opponent he's ever faced. "He's impressive, with an ability to create chances that's unmatched," Bastoni said. "To stop him, we'll need to double and triple-team him, just like we did in the first leg."
Keeping him away from D-box
Lamine Yamal can wreak havoc in the wings with his pace, passing and precision. If Inter Milan can somehow prevent him from getting into a shooting position in and prevent spaces for dangerous passes around the penalty box, it would restrict his abilities. While passing and shooting are his most decisive qualities, Nerazzuri should also keep an eye out for the spaces that could possibly be created by triple marking the 17-year-old.
Getting physical and into his head
Lamine Yamal's quick thinking can crack open any team and Inter Milan being the best defensive side in Europe this season should bring out their ‘A’ game to disrupt his momentum so that it can affect his decision making. With an experienced backline, the Italian side can also get physical, just the right amount.