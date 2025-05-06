Image Credit : Getty

Inter Milan scored two of their three goals from set-pieces in the first leg, exposing Barcelona’s biggest defensive weakness. Inzaghi’s team is stacked with physically dominant players like Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram, and they will look to exploit every corner and free-kick tonight.

Barcelona can’t afford a repeat. They should use zonal marking with man-marking hybrids, especially around the six-yard box. Employ smaller players like Pedri and Gavi as blockers to disrupt Inter’s runs. If Barca manages to neutralize Inter’s set-piece threat, they’ll remove one of the Italian side’s deadliest weapons.