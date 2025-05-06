Three Things Barcelona Must Do to Beat Inter Milan Tonight
Less than hours remain before Barcelona and Inter Milan face off in the second leg. Here are three critical things Barcelona must do to secure victory over Inter Milan.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Fix the Set-Piece Problem
Inter Milan scored two of their three goals from set-pieces in the first leg, exposing Barcelona’s biggest defensive weakness. Inzaghi’s team is stacked with physically dominant players like Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram, and they will look to exploit every corner and free-kick tonight.
Barcelona can’t afford a repeat. They should use zonal marking with man-marking hybrids, especially around the six-yard box. Employ smaller players like Pedri and Gavi as blockers to disrupt Inter’s runs. If Barca manages to neutralize Inter’s set-piece threat, they’ll remove one of the Italian side’s deadliest weapons.
2. Be Ruthless in Front of Goal
Creating chances hasn’t been Barcelona’s problem under Flick. Converting them has. In the first leg, they cut through Inter’s usually disciplined backline several times but failed to bury key opportunities. Raphinha hit the post, Lewandowski missed a header, and Yamal’s decision-making wasn’t always sharp. Tonight, no second chances will come.
Raphinha and Olmo must be clinical from wide areas. Lewandowski, back in the XI, must use his experience to lead the line with conviction. Lamine Yamal needs to play without hesitation, his dribbling and vision could unlock tight moments.
3. Trust Their Identity and Go All In
Mentality is everything. This Barcelona team is young, evolving, and has already come from behind against Inter in the first leg. That belief must translate into 90 focused minutes. Inter thrive when teams get nervous. They sit back, absorb pressure, and counter clinically.
Barcelona needs to play with speed and verticality, keep the midfield dominant, with Pedri and Gavi dictating rhythm. Stick to their football, not Inter’s. If Barcelona trusts its football and keeps its composure, even if Inter scores first, the comeback is possible.