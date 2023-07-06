Good news for gamers! EA Sports FC 24 likely to be released on September 29; details here

EA Sports FC 24, the rebranded version of the popular football simulation game FIFA, is reportedly set to launch on September 29, according to reliable data miner billbil-kun. The game will be available in Standard and Ultimate editions, with the latter offering a week of early access starting from September 22. Subscribers to the EA Play service will also have access to a 10-hour free trial. The leak comes at a convenient time, as EA had previously promised to provide more information about EA Sports FC in July. This title marks EA Sports' first football game since parting ways with the global football federation and losing the iconic 'FIFA' name.

The leaked information also includes file sizes for the closed beta versions of EA Sports FC 24, as discovered by Twitter user @ALumia_Italia, who is known for scraping the Xbox backend. The Xbox Series X version of the game reportedly weighs 41.57GB, while the old-gen Xbox One beta comes in at 39.23GB. It is not yet known what the file sizes will be for the PC and PlayStation versions. EA Sports faces increased pressure to deliver a high-quality game without the FIFA branding, considering the massive success of its predecessors. While details about EA Sports FC are currently scarce, it is expected that the popular Ultimate Team game mode will be included.

In April, EA unveiled the official logo for EA Sports FC, featuring an upside-down triangle inspired by the in-game marker floating above players' heads. It is unlikely that there will be significant changes to the base gameplay. The financial disagreement between EA Sports and FIFA led to the decision to drop the 'FIFA' branding from the game, as FIFA allegedly demanded over $1 billion every four years for licensing rights. However, EA will retain most of its existing licenses for football clubs and top leagues, including the Premier League, which reportedly cost $588 million.

Meanwhile, FIFA expressed its intention to collaborate with third-party developers to create its own game, stating that the FIFA name would remain the best and only authentic title. The exact details of this collaboration have not yet been disclosed.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25, and FIFA 26, and so on — the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, said in a media release.

If the leaks are accurate, EA Sports FC 24 will be released on September 29 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is unclear at this time whether the game will also be available on the Nintendo Switch, as previous entries in the series have been.