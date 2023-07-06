Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has issued a warning to star player Kylian Mbappe, stating that he must either renew his contract or leave the club.

    football PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chief of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has issued a strong statement regarding star player Kylian Mbappe's future at the club. Al-Khelaifi emphasised that Mbappe will not be allowed to leave PSG on a free transfer. Despite having a contract until the summer of 2024, recent reports indicated that Mbappe informed the club of his intention not to activate his option to extend it until 2025.

    Given Mbappe's stance, the PSG president has indicated that the club may be compelled to sell him during the current transfer window. The clock is ticking, and PSG expects a decision from Mbappe within the next two weeks regarding his renewal or potential departure.

    “Our position is strong. Mbappe will not leave for free. That’s impossible. The best player in the world leaving for free is not happening,” he said at new coach Luis Enrique’s unveiling.

    “Kylian himself has also said that he will not leave for free so if he has changed his mind, that is not my fault.

    “But I repeat: he will not leave for free. If he wants to stay, he must renew.”

    “Kylian must make up his mind within a week or two at the most,” he added. “If he doesn’t sign a new contract then the door is open.

    “I was completely shocked when I heard he wants to leave for free. He’s a gentleman and a great person so to weaken the biggest club in his country, that’s not like him. I was disappointed.”

    Mbappe has been closely linked with a move to Real Madrid over the course of the last 18 months and looks like it was finally be decided in this month.

    Also Read: Qatari media reports indicate imminent Manchester United takeover; agreement expected very soon

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earn maiden call-ups as India announces T20I squad osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earn maiden call-ups as India announces T20I squad

    football Qatari media reports indicate imminent Manchester United takeover; agreement expected very soon osf

    Qatari media reports indicate imminent Manchester United takeover; agreement expected very soon

    cricket Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood osf

    Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood

    football It's official! Mason Mount joins Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea osf

    It's official! Mason Mount joins Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea

    Video of 'Slap Kabbadi' in Pakistan goes viral; player explains all about the sport's unique variant (WATCH) snt

    Video of 'Slap Kabbadi' in Pakistan goes viral; player explains all about the sport's unique variant (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh delights 6 foods you must try during monsoon gcw eai

    Andhra Pradesh delights: 6 foods you must try during monsoon

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details vma

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN-477 6 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket HERE

    German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy RBA EAI

    German Shepherd: 7 things to know before getting a puppy

    Kerala rain alerts latest weather forcast IMD prediction news updates

    Kerala rain: Landslides in hilly areas, strong waves hit coasts; Schools, colleges remain shut in 11 districts

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon