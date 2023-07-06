PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has issued a warning to star player Kylian Mbappe, stating that he must either renew his contract or leave the club.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chief of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has issued a strong statement regarding star player Kylian Mbappe's future at the club. Al-Khelaifi emphasised that Mbappe will not be allowed to leave PSG on a free transfer. Despite having a contract until the summer of 2024, recent reports indicated that Mbappe informed the club of his intention not to activate his option to extend it until 2025.

Given Mbappe's stance, the PSG president has indicated that the club may be compelled to sell him during the current transfer window. The clock is ticking, and PSG expects a decision from Mbappe within the next two weeks regarding his renewal or potential departure.

“Our position is strong. Mbappe will not leave for free. That’s impossible. The best player in the world leaving for free is not happening,” he said at new coach Luis Enrique’s unveiling.

“Kylian himself has also said that he will not leave for free so if he has changed his mind, that is not my fault.

“But I repeat: he will not leave for free. If he wants to stay, he must renew.”

“Kylian must make up his mind within a week or two at the most,” he added. “If he doesn’t sign a new contract then the door is open.

“I was completely shocked when I heard he wants to leave for free. He’s a gentleman and a great person so to weaken the biggest club in his country, that’s not like him. I was disappointed.”

Mbappe has been closely linked with a move to Real Madrid over the course of the last 18 months and looks like it was finally be decided in this month.

