Virat Kohli's sensational 75* off 42 balls guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second IPL title in a tense run-chase against Gujarat Titans, solidifying his incredible record in T20 tournament finals.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Indian batting icon Virat Kohli continued his incredible record in T20 finals with a sensational 75* against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans (GT). In a tense run-chase, Virat produced a 42-ball 75*, finishing off the match with a four and six while chasing 156 as wickets fell from the other end.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kohli's Unmatched Finals Record

In nine T20 tournament final appearances, Virat has scored 419 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 132.59, including four fifties and a best score of 77. He is the only Indian with four fifty-plus scores in T20 tournament finals and has the highest batting average among batters with 300-plus runs in T20 tournament finals.

Virat ended the tournament as the fourth-highest run-getter with 675 runs in 16 innings at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 105*.

How the Final Unfolded

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only one to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.