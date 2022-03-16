Ghanaian gold mine owner eyes buying Chelsea to enhance club's African legacy

According to reports, Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako has an emotional attachment to Chelsea owing to the number of successful African players that have played for the club during the Roman Abramovich era.

Potential owners interested in buying crisis-stricken Premier League club Chelsea from Roman Abramovich are rushing to ensure their takeover proposals are ready before this week's deadline to submit bids. And confirming his interest in bringing stability back into the West London club is Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

The Blues, who are in a state of limbo after UK government sanctions hit its Russian owner amidst the Ukraine war, fear they could go into administration if there is no change of ownership soon.

The Raine Group, the US bank tasked with handling the sale, have given potential bidders until Friday to make their offers and want the process to run smoothly, given that delays could increase the chance of Chelsea falling into major financial trouble.

A week after reports suggested the gold mine owner was exploring an offer to buy the Stamford Bridge club, a spokesman has now confirmed that Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea, and discussions with several parties involved in the sale have been taken place.

"Chelsea has a lasting legacy in Africa. Players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club's reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect," a spokesman for Boasiako was quoted as saying to Sportsmail.

"Restoring stability and ensuring there are no job losses are among the priorities," the spokesman added.

Apart from salvaging the European and World champions, the Ghanaian gold mine owner is also reportedly pledging to make special concessions for children aged ten and under at the home ground Stamford Bridge in a bid to nurture a family atmosphere at Chelsea.

Boasiako reportedly has an emotional attachment with the west London side owing to the number of successful African players who became club legends during the Abramovich era.

African players like Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Salomon Kalou, John Obi Mikel, Samuel Eto'o, and most recently Edouard Mendy have made their mark in the club's history, reportedly appealing to Boasiako. It is said that the Ghanaian businessman is particularly a fan of former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele, who is of Congolese descent.

Reports suggest that the Ghanaian tycoon has made strong inquiries about making an offer ahead of Friday's deadline, with his close aides now working on a viable bid.

The Raine Group remain hopeful a deal could go through by the end of this month, with groups serious about buying Chelsea already doing their due diligence.

Chelsea is operating under a restrictive special licence after sanctions were imposed on Abramovich. They are desperate to avoid delays, particularly as any deal requires final approval from the UK government.

A consortium led by Hansjörg Wyss, Todd Boehly and Jonathan Goldstein has submitted an offer in the region of £2bn. There is also interest from Woody Johnson, the owner of the NFL's New York Jets, and the Ricketts family, who own the MLB's Chicago Cubs.

Meanwhile, British property tycoon Nick Candy, who attended Chelsea's win over Newcastle on Sunday, has reportedly been approached by several investors, and he will not struggle to raise enough capital.

There have been reports the Saudi Media Group, headed by Mohamed Alkhereiji, have submitted an offer of £2.7bn. Reports added that Alkhereiji has no links to the government of Saudi Arabia.

And now, with Ghanaian businessman Boasiako's interest coming to light, it remains to be seen who will eventually win the bid to be Chelsea's new owner.