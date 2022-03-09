Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

Chelsea football club is up for sale, as the prevailing Russia-Ukraine tensions have compelled Roman Abramovich to sell the club. Here, we rank the seven potentially serious buyers.

Ever since Roman Abramovich owned the Chelsea football club in 2003, the club has been on a roll. Since then, it has won 22 titles and looks set to add more in the coming seasons. However, the incoming titles would likely not be under his ownership after he announced his decision to sell the London-based club due to the continuing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Naturally, there has been a massive list of potential bidders and buyers for Chelsea. However, only a selected few can be considered among the serious buying option. As The Blues prepare to usher a new campaign in the post-Abramovich era, we look at the seven potentially serious buyers, with the club having a sale price of £3 billion.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

He happens to be the richest man in all of Great Britain, with a net worth of $14.2 billion. While it would not be the first time that he would be looking to buy Chelsea, he had a unique feeling that the club in the EPL happened to be overpriced. As a result, he went on to own Ligue 1's Nice and Swiss Super League's FC Lausanne-Sport. Although that doesn't mean that he would not hold Chelsea now, his spokesperson feels that he has distanced himself from the move for now.

Conor McGregor

The former UFC lightweight champion has a net worth of $180 million. However, he claimed last Friday on social media that he could own the club for £1.5 billion. Not sure if Abramovich will be willing to bargain and sell The Blues for half his said price.

Loutfy Mansour

He is an Egyptian business tycoon with a net worth of $2.5 billion and is an avid Chelsea supporter, as he is also a regular season ticket holder of the club. Given his love for The Blues, he could turn out to be a serious potential bidder. However, sources close to him claim that he is not considering owning the side.

Nick Candy

He happens to be a British real estate developer and possess a net worth of $1.1 billion. It is unclear if he would qualify as a bidder. However, given that he is an avid Chelsea fan, reports say he would be interested in developing a consortium to own the London-based club.

Thomas Ricketts

An American investor, he is currently the chairman of Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise Chicago Cubs, with a net worth of $2.3 billion. As per the latest reports, he is hunting for investment opportunities outside the United States of America (USA). He also happened to be a part of the consortium aiming to own Serie A giants AC Milan in 2018. It certainly proves that he could be another serious bidder in the line.

Muhsin Bayrak

He is a wealthy business magnate from Turkey. Although his net worth is yet to be officially verified by Forbes, if reports are considered accurate, his worth could soar to as much as $11 billion, which is about four times the asking price by Abramovich and could be a cakewalk in the park for Bayrak. Nevertheless, any business dealings with him will proceed with caution.

Todd Boehly-Hansjorg Wyss

American businessman Boehly has an assessed net worth of $6.2 billion. He had initially attempted to own Chelsea for £2.2 billion three years ago. Although it did not happen back then, he is supposedly still interested in holding an EPL club. While he is also a co-owner of MLB franchise Los Angeles Dodgers, he is apparently teamed up with Wyss, who happens to be a Swiff billionaire, worth $5 billion. Now, that makes the consortium as strong as Bayrak, and it seems like The Blues finally may have a bidding war at hands.