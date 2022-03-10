Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK

    The prevailing Russia-Ukraine war has seen the former being imposed with sanctions. Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has now been sanctioned by the UK.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK United Kingdom-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    The Russia-Ukraine war keeps escalating as the world continues to condemn the act by the former. While sanctions keep getting imposed on Russia, the Russian citizens also feel the impact. In the meantime, reigning Europan champion Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK).

    According to BBC, he is one of seven oligarchs to receive a fresh sanction, while previously, his assets had been frozen by the UK, besides a travel ban being imposed on him in the country. The UK government was already under pressure to sanction Abramovich after declaring his difficult decision to sell Chelsea.

    ALSO READ: UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea

    "Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals, and illegal occupation of sovereign allies," Boris Johnson (UK Prime Minister) was quoted as saying by the publication.

    "

    Since Abramovich's assets have been frozen in the UK, it also included Chelsea. However, the government has given special permission to the club to fulfil its match commitments, along with payment to its staff and allowing existing ticket holders to witness the games. The club has been barred from selling match tickets, while season ticket holders can continue watching the games besides closing the merchandise shop.

    ALSO READ: Javed Afridi, owner of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, wants to buy Chelsea?

    Although Abramovich is alleged to have a close relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has denied so. He is reported to have a net worth of around £9.4 billion. He also has stakes in Evraz, Norilsk Nickel, while in 2005, he sold 73% of his stake at oil company Sibneft to state-owned Gazprom for £9.87 billion.

    While Chelsea's future post the ongoing season looks doubtful, various ministers have assured that the club would not be "unnecessarily harmed". "I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended," said Nadine Dorries (Cultural Secretary) in a tweet.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Formula One, F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season-ayh

    F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans left dejected-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

    Shane Warne final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room-ayh

    Warne's final moments captured in CCTV images; 4 masseuses seen leaving his room

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami attains historic feat-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami equals historic feat, Twitter applauds

    Here is how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports-ayh

    Here's how Cody Rhodes has reacted to his WWE return reports

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Will change country s politics results are massive inquilaab says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Will change country's politics, results are massive 'inquilaab', says Kejriwal

    UP Elections Results Yogi Adityanath vote Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Yogi will be Up'Yogi' for BJP, Asianet News poll predicted 7 months back

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats ADT

    Goa Election 2022: 'Beginning of honest politics', says Kejriwal as AAP leads two seats

    Formula One, F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season-ayh

    F1 Championship 2022: Fernando Alonso express confidence ahead of new season

    Punjab Election 2022 Give me one month you will see the difference vows Bhagwant Mann gcw

    Give me one month, you will see the difference, vows Bhagwant Mann

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 People voted for AAP approved Kejriwal s Delhi model says Harjot Singh Bains gcw

    Punjab voted for AAP, approved Kejriwal's Delhi model, says Harjot Singh Bains

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half way mark gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Celebrations across state begins as AAP crosses half-way mark

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi offers prayers at Chamkaur Sahib gurudwara ahead of results

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon