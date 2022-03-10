Russia-Ukraine war: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK

The prevailing Russia-Ukraine war has seen the former being imposed with sanctions. Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has now been sanctioned by the UK.

The Russia-Ukraine war keeps escalating as the world continues to condemn the act by the former. While sanctions keep getting imposed on Russia, the Russian citizens also feel the impact. In the meantime, reigning Europan champion Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK).

According to BBC, he is one of seven oligarchs to receive a fresh sanction, while previously, his assets had been frozen by the UK, besides a travel ban being imposed on him in the country. The UK government was already under pressure to sanction Abramovich after declaring his difficult decision to sell Chelsea.

ALSO READ: UFC star Conor McGregor shares glimpse of life at Stamford Bridge if he buys Chelsea

"Today's sanctions are the latest step in the UK's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals, and illegal occupation of sovereign allies," Boris Johnson (UK Prime Minister) was quoted as saying by the publication.

"

Since Abramovich's assets have been frozen in the UK, it also included Chelsea. However, the government has given special permission to the club to fulfil its match commitments, along with payment to its staff and allowing existing ticket holders to witness the games. The club has been barred from selling match tickets, while season ticket holders can continue watching the games besides closing the merchandise shop.

ALSO READ: Javed Afridi, owner of PSL team Peshawar Zalmi, wants to buy Chelsea?

Although Abramovich is alleged to have a close relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he has denied so. He is reported to have a net worth of around £9.4 billion. He also has stakes in Evraz, Norilsk Nickel, while in 2005, he sold 73% of his stake at oil company Sibneft to state-owned Gazprom for £9.87 billion.

While Chelsea's future post the ongoing season looks doubtful, various ministers have assured that the club would not be "unnecessarily harmed". "I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended," said Nadine Dorries (Cultural Secretary) in a tweet.