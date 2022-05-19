Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gareth Bale will always be 'in the memories of Real Madrid fans', claims Ancelotti

    Gareth Bale is set to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after a rollercoaster nine-year stint with the La Liga champions.

    Madrid, First Published May 19, 2022, 9:24 PM IST

    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Gareth Bale will always be 'in the memories' of the club's fans despite his fractious relationship with Los Blancos supporters during his time at Bernabeu.

    The 32-year-old Welshman is set to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after a rollercoaster nine-year stint with the La Liga champions. In November 2019, the former Tottenham star antagonised Real Madrid fans by celebrating a Wales win by showing a national flag with the words 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.'

    The tumultuous relationship between the winger and the fans has continued this season when the Welshman laughed off a series of boos aimed at him after coming on as a substitute in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory against Getafe last month.

    Reports suggest Bale is likely to feature in the 'farewell night' on home soil on Friday for the visit of Real Betis, with midfielder Isco and left-back Marcelo also potentially bidding farewell.

    However, ahead of the match, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Bale will remain part of the club's rich history, but refused to confirm if he will be on the bend in the next clash despite training.

    "Everyone knows that his contract is up. Whether he plays tomorrow or not is not so important. What is important is that he has been part of the history of this club. I think he remains in the memory of all Real Madrid fans," the Italian said when asked about Bale, who has won three La Liga titles and four Champions League.

    "He was important in La Decima [2014 Champions League final], in Kiev [2018 Champions League final], in the Copa del Rey [in 2014]… He is a player who has written great chapters in the history of this club and I think everyone recognises that," Ancelotti added.

    Whether the Wales winger gets the chance to bid farewell on the pitch, his attention will turn to leading his country's bid to reach a first World Cup in 64 years. Robert Page has named skipper Bale in a 27-man squad for the Qatar 2022 play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on June 5.

    Bale has made just two cameo substitute appearances for Real Madrid since scoring both goals in Wales' 2-1 World Cup play-off victory over Austria on March 24. The 32-year-old has been absent from Real's last five matchday squads with a back problem. But the Welshman has returned to training in the Spanish capital, and is on course to be available for Real's Champions League final date with Liverpool on May 28.

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 9:24 PM IST
