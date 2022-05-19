Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star's penalty is saved by a robot goalkeeper

    Footage shared on Aldahi's Instagram page shows PSG star Lionel Messi taking on a robot goalkeeper in a penalty shootout.

    football Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star's penalty is saved by a robot goalkeeper snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Qatar, First Published May 19, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    Lauded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Argentina's Lionel Messi has had a stellar career and has also bagged the coveted Ballon d'Or a record seven times. However, the former Barcelona legend and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was no match for Qatar's goalkeeping robot in the country's Olympic Museum this week.

    Despite scoring 764 career goals, the 34-year-old superstar could not find the back of the net when he took a spot-kick while facing a moving piece of machinery on Wednesday evening.

    Also read: PSG lure Mbappe with 'complete control' of sporting project in last-ditch attempt

    Footage shared on Aldahi's Instagram page shows the Argentina international taking on a robot goalkeeper in a penalty shootout. Messi lined himself up to take the spot-kick while wearing the Ligue 1 champion's gear and white trainers. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohammed Aldahi (@maldahi)

    Messi, who took his usual stance, attempted to put it in the top right corner. However, the robot goalkeeper made a sensational save. The PSG star appeared to laugh his miss off, while the surrounding crowd remained silent after the penalty kick.

    The PSG striker was later seen signing shirts, posing with famous faces, shaking hands with guests and taking part in various activities. 

    However, Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo fans were quick to respond and mock Messi across social media platforms. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Father didn't eat for 2-3 days - KKR kolkata knight riders Rinku Singh on his injury layoff-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff's dialogue from 'Heropanti'2'; watch - gps

    IPL 2022: LSG Players, staff recreate Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from ‘Heropanti 2’; watch

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have enjoyed my time at IPL - KKR kolkata knight riders outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'I've enjoyed my time at IPL' - KKR's outgoing head coach Brendon McCullum

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry raging form helps Golden State Warriors crush Dallas Mavericks in Game 1-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry helps Warriors crush Mavericks in Game 1

    Recent Stories

    Capt Amarinder Singh reacts on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP says right man in the right party gcw

    'Right man in the right party': Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP

    NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction procedure concludes on May 20 - adt

    NCHMCT JEE 2022: Application correction procedure concludes on May 20

    Will submit to the majesty of law says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC verdict in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Will submit to the majesty of law, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC's verdict

    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security - gps

    Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

    Weight loss mistakes 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos gcw

    Weight loss mistakes: 7 reasons why you are unable to shed extra kilos

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon