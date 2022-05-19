Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star's penalty is saved by a robot goalkeeper

Lauded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Argentina's Lionel Messi has had a stellar career and has also bagged the coveted Ballon d'Or a record seven times. However, the former Barcelona legend and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star was no match for Qatar's goalkeeping robot in the country's Olympic Museum this week.

Despite scoring 764 career goals, the 34-year-old superstar could not find the back of the net when he took a spot-kick while facing a moving piece of machinery on Wednesday evening.

Footage shared on Aldahi's Instagram page shows the Argentina international taking on a robot goalkeeper in a penalty shootout. Messi lined himself up to take the spot-kick while wearing the Ligue 1 champion's gear and white trainers.

Messi, who took his usual stance, attempted to put it in the top right corner. However, the robot goalkeeper made a sensational save. The PSG star appeared to laugh his miss off, while the surrounding crowd remained silent after the penalty kick.

The PSG striker was later seen signing shirts, posing with famous faces, shaking hands with guests and taking part in various activities.

However, Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo fans were quick to respond and mock Messi across social media platforms. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter: