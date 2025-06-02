Gary Lineker’s final BBC interview with Mohamed Salah was reportedly cancelled over concerns it might touch on the Gaza conflict, prompting broader scrutiny of his exit.

Gary Lineker’s final interview as a BBC broadcaster was reportedly cancelled after concerns within the organisation that the former footballer and pundit might discuss the ongoing war in Gaza with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

The long-serving Match of the Day host presented his last programme for the BBC at the close of the 2024-25 season. Lineker had been expected to continue working with the broadcaster for next year’s 2026 World Cup coverage in North America, as well as leading FA Cup broadcasts. However, the England legend announced he would step back from the BBC entirely following controversy over an Instagram story he shared involving Zionism and a rate — an antisemitic trope historically used by Nazis to characterise Jewish people as vermin.

In a BBC statement announcing his exit, Lineker said he “(recognised) the error and upset that (he) caused. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action,” adding that he “would never consciously repost anything antisemitic.”

Interview With Salah Cancelled Amid Sensitivity

Lineker’s final Match of the Day was filled with tributes marking his long career at the broadcaster. However, according to The Sun, a final planned interview with Premier League star Mohamed Salah was abruptly cancelled. The decision reportedly stemmed from fears that Gaza might “have come up naturally in conversation,” prompting the BBC to veto the interview “out of nowhere.”

According to a Daily Mail report, the interview was slated to air during Lineker’s final weekend but was pulled at the last moment. “The interview was cancelled because it planned to air after Gary’s last Match of the Day. It would be wrong to suggest anything else," the BBC was quoted as saying in the report.

BBC Leadership Acknowledges Difficult Decision

Following Lineker’s announcement to step back, BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski emailed staff, describing the situation as “difficult and emotional” for many employees. He expressed regret at Lineker’s departure, calling him “such a brilliant broadcaster” and thanking him for his years of service.

BBC Director General Tim Davie echoed this sentiment, stating that he agreed with the decision after reportedly losing patience with the broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter.

“Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made. Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season,” Davie said.

He continued: “Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades. His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”