Liverpool have completed their first signing of the summer, securing Bayer Leverkusen's dynamic right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong for 29.5 million pounds. The Dutch international, 24, arrives at Anfield with big boots to fill — those of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid after the expiry of his Liverpool contract.

Frimpong has signed a five-year deal and completed his medical earlier this month, capping a move he described as a “no-brainer.”

“It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer," he told the club website. "For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’”

With Alexander-Arnold's Anfield departure, the big question is whether Frimpong can offer Liverpool what the local lad provided — and perhaps more.

Style vs Style: Frimpong and Trent

Alexander-Arnold revolutionised the full-back position especially under former boss Jurgen Klopp, operating almost like a quarterback from deep, orchestrating play with pinpoint passing and vision. His passing range, set-piece mastery, and creativity from deep areas have been unmatched. At his peak, Trent was recording assist numbers comparable to top attacking midfielders.

Frimpong, on the other hand, is cut from a different cloth. Operating as a wing-back during Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen stint, his strengths lie in explosiveness, direct attacking, and relentless off-the-ball movement. The Dutchman scored 28 goals and laid on 35 assists over the past three seasons — an astonishing return for a defender.

His pace is elite. He clocked 36.34kph in the just concluded season, making him the seventh-quickest player in the Bundesliga. That blistering speed allows him to recover defensively and stretch opposition lines in transition.

While not as refined a playmaker as Alexander-Arnold, Frimpong is a menace in the final third, often operating more like a winger than a traditional full-back.

A System Shift Under Arne Slot?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot may opt for a system more suited to Frimpong’s strengths — possibly one that leans into the wing-back role rather than the inverted full-back role that suited Alexander-Arnold. The Dutch connection is strong: Frimpong knows Slot well, and joins up with national teammates Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

“I spoke to the manager a few times," Frimpong said. "He sounds very positive. He says I can bring a lot of energy and my qualities, my speed. Especially when a manager is talking positively about you, it gives you very good confidence that he believes in you.”

“I’m really excited [to work with Arne Slot]. Even when I was at [the] national team, some of the Feyenoord boys would tell me about him and be like, ‘He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.’ Things like this.”

Frimpong, a Manchester City academy graduate, previously impressed at Celtic, where he won a domestic treble, before maturing into one of Europe’s most talked-about defenders under Alonso at Leverkusen. His development into a consistent, high-impact performer has caught the attention of top clubs — and Liverpool moved quickly to activate his release clause.

A New Kind of Right-Back

Replacing Alexander-Arnold isn't about finding a carbon copy — it’s about evolving the position. Frimpong won’t deliver the same passing wizardry or deep-lying creativity. But what he offers is constant vertical threat, tireless energy, and a proven ability to contribute goals and assists at a high level.

“Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together,” he said. “I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Jeremie Frimpong may not be Trent Alexander-Arnold 2.0 — but in this new Liverpool era, he may not need to be.