Former Barcelona and Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas announces retirement and transitions to coaching

Cesc Fabregas has made the decision to retire from playing and venture into the realm of coaching. The 36-year-old midfielder recently wrapped up his playing tenure with Italian Serie B team Como, opting to terminate his two-year contract one year ahead of its intended conclusion.

After a successful career spanning several prestigious clubs, Cesc Fabregas has decided to hang up his boots and embark on a new journey in coaching. The 36-year-old midfielder recently concluded his playing career with Italian Serie B side Como, terminating his two-year contract a year ahead of schedule.

On the international stage, Fabregas represented Spain with distinction, earning an impressive 110 caps. He played a pivotal role in Spain's historic triumphs, including winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010, where he provided the assist for Andres Iniesta's memorable winning goal in the final. Fabregas also played a key role in Spain's European Championship victories in 2008 and 2012.

Also Read: Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil

Fabregas initially burst onto the scene at Arsenal, making his debut at the tender age of 16 in 2003. He spent eight successful years with the Gunners before returning to his boyhood club, Barcelona.

Having returned to England in 2014, Fabregas joined Chelsea, where he added more accomplishments to his name, securing the Premier League title twice.

Now, with an illustrious playing career behind him, Fabregas eagerly anticipates utilizing his vast knowledge and experience as he embarks on a new chapter in coaching.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas wrote on social media.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.”

Also Read: Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

During the previous season, Fabregas returned to Arsenal and actively engaged with the club's academy staff, alongside U18s head coach Jack Wilshere. Confirming his commitment to coaching, the Spanish midfielder will remain at Como, where he will contribute to the development of the club's B team and youth ranks.

“It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907,” Fabregas continued.

“A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

“So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game.”

Also Read: Beckham's first words on Inter Miami's future with Messi and coach Martino