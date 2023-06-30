Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

As part of an ongoing investigation into alleged discrimination, Former PSG boss, Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were arrested by authorities.

Paris Saint Germain's ex-boss Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were taken into custody for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination. The probe stems from claims made in April, accusing Galtier of making racist and Islamophobic remarks about players during his tenure as coach of Nice in the 2021/22 season. The arrests come amid a disappointing season for PSG, with 10 defeats and an early exit from the Champions League, leading to speculations of Galtier's impending dismissal by the Qatari owners. The prosecutor is expected to release further details regarding the arrests in a statement later today. The investigation was triggered by an email from the former Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, who alleged that Galtier had directed discriminatory comments towards several members of the Nice squad.

Reportedly, "He (Galtier) told me that I should take account of the reality of the city and that in effect we should not have as many blacks and Muslims in the team,"

"He told me he wanted to profoundly change the team's make-up and limit the maximum number of Muslims."

Galtier expressed deep shock at the allegations and denied them, taking legal action against the journalist and Fournier for defamation. Fournier confirmed that he had been questioned as part of the ongoing judicial inquiry, but no further details were provided.

Investigators also interviewed several players and officials, including club president Jean-Pierre Rivere and former coach Didier Digard, as part of the probe.

The email in question was reportedly sent by Fournier to Dave Brailsford, the Director of Sport at Ineos, the owners of Nice. Fournier and Galtier had a strained relationship during their time together at Nice, and both eventually departed the club, with Galtier moving on to PSG.