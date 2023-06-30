Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure

    As part of an ongoing investigation into alleged discrimination, Former PSG boss, Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were arrested by authorities.

    football Ex-PSG boss Christophe Galtier arrested for alleged Islamophobic, racist remarks during tenure osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 6:25 PM IST

    Paris Saint Germain's ex-boss Christophe Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were taken into custody for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination. The probe stems from claims made in April, accusing Galtier of making racist and Islamophobic remarks about players during his tenure as coach of Nice in the 2021/22 season. The arrests come amid a disappointing season for PSG, with 10 defeats and an early exit from the Champions League, leading to speculations of Galtier's impending dismissal by the Qatari owners. The prosecutor is expected to release further details regarding the arrests in a statement later today. The investigation was triggered by an email from the former Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, who alleged that Galtier had directed discriminatory comments towards several members of the Nice squad.

    Reportedly, "He (Galtier) told me that I should take account of the reality of the city and that in effect we should not have as many blacks and Muslims in the team," 

    "He told me he wanted to profoundly change the team's make-up and limit the maximum number of Muslims."

    Galtier expressed deep shock at the allegations and denied them, taking legal action against the journalist and Fournier for defamation. Fournier confirmed that he had been questioned as part of the ongoing judicial inquiry, but no further details were provided.

    Investigators also interviewed several players and officials, including club president Jean-Pierre Rivere and former coach Didier Digard, as part of the probe.

    The email in question was reportedly sent by Fournier to Dave Brailsford, the Director of Sport at Ineos, the owners of Nice. Fournier and Galtier had a strained relationship during their time together at Nice, and both eventually departed the club, with Galtier moving on to PSG.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 6:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin provides update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential comeback amid ODI World Cup speculations osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ashwin gives key update on Jasprit Bumrah's potential return (WATCH)

    Kabaddi India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran osf

    India clinches eighth Asian Kabaddi Championship Title after victory over Iran

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    Wimbledon 2023 schedule OUT: It's Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cachin in Round 1; check other details

    cricket World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands osf

    World Cup Qualifiers: Logan Van Beek shines again with three wickets, Sri Lanka in trouble against Netherlands

    cricket Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury osf

    Ashes 2023, Lord's Test: Huge blow to Australia as Nathan Lyon could miss remainder of game due to calf injury

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India cheapest 5G phone this year report gcw

    Reliance Jio likely to launch India’s cheapest 5G phone this year: Report

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge snt

    Is Putin using body double to avoid assassins? Chaos deepens as General Armageddon's Wagner links emerge

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits ATG EAI

    From Immunity Boosting to Pain Relief: Nutmeg and it's remarkable benefits

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India vma

    Masala Chai to Nimbu Pani: 6 popular drinks in India

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch it is similar to THIS phone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G camera specs revealed ahead of launch; it is similar to THIS phone

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon