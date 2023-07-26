'Forced to pick up guns to guard villages': Footballers in Manipur struggle amidst violence

The ongoing violence in Manipur has left young footballers in a state of uncertainty, forcing some to relocate and disrupting the state's footballing spirit.

After the thrilling Tri-Nation football tournament in Imphal, where thousands of people gathered to watch the India team, including seven players from Manipur, the state's young footballers are now facing uncertain times due to mindless violence in the region. Several players, who were part of the Manipur State League (MSL) last season, have experienced an exodus while others are taking on the responsibility of protecting their villages from rioters. Many players have joined village volunteer groups, taking turns to guard the borders and ensure safety.

One professional footballer shared his experience with TOI, stating that he and his friends are considering relocating to Bengaluru to restart their football careers, seeking a safe environment for their passion. “I was at my village border with a licensed gun for many nights to protect my villagers from attacks,” the professional footballer said.

“I joined the village volunteers group who take turns to guard the border. A group stays on vigil for 2-3 days at a stretch and is replaced by another set of volunteers,” added the player, who is pursuing his final-year graduation degree from the DM University in Imphal.

“There has been gradual improvement in the conditions as the Indian Army is also helping us. Few of my friends have already moved to Bengaluru and I’m also planning to move to Bengaluru to restart my football career,” he told TOI.

The violence has significantly impacted the footballing community in Manipur. Players caught in the middle of the unrest have been forced to pick up licensed guns to safeguard their villages, leaving their football careers in limbo.

“There are several players caught in the middle of this violence. Most of the players at home or at any vulnerable location have been forced to pick up their licensed guns to guard their villages,” a former player from Manipur told the publication.

Last year, the MSL featured 19 clubs with a total of 570 players. However, the ongoing violence has led to an increase in players seeking state transfers. Many are opting to move to Bengaluru, Tripura, and Jharkhand in search of stability and opportunities.

The uncertain situation has also affected the state's football league schedule. While the league is supposed to start in August, the priority now is assembling state teams for the National Games in Goa, with the hope that normalcy will be restored soon.

“I understand there are already 70-80 players including the youngsters who have moved the Manipur SA to take a transfer. A big number of players are moving to Bengaluru and also to and also to Tripura and Jharkhand,” a top official of All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) told TOI.

“We don’t know when the league will start as last year it started in August. Our first priority now is to assemble the state teams for the National Games in Goa. We hope normalcy will be restored in the coming months,” he added.

Among those affected is a 22-year-old player who had played at the national and international levels. He and several others have moved to Bengaluru, including players from Klasa FC, last year's state league champions.

“A lot of players are coming to Bengaluru, including from Klasa FC, last year's state league champions. I arrived here in the first week of July and four of us travelled together,” the right winger from Bishnupur, who also played for NorthEast Sporting Union (NESU) in the state league last year, told TOI.

The situation has had devastating consequences for some players. India player Chinglensana Singh Konsham, who plays for Hyderabad FC, suffered losses of Rs 7-8 crore due to the violence. He expressed concern about the lack of peace and uncertainty about the future, wondering where he could rebuild his life and support his family.

“Untill now peace has not been restored, nothing has been sorted out. It’s very confusing at the moment on what are we going to do. Where can I build my house, what is the government doing? But we are surviving on a daily basis and I’m supporting my family. They were in a relief camp earlier but now they have moved to another place,” Konsham, who plays for Hyderabad FC, told TOI from Imphal.

“I’ve been playing as a professional for the last eight years. Whatever I earned, I invested in Konsham Arena — a new turf in Churachandpur — to provide the local talent a good platform to become professional players but it was destroyed along with our houses, cars and bikes,” he added.

Other top players, such as Haokip Semboi and U-17 player Thanglalsoun Gangte, have also faced significant losses, impacting their personal and professional lives.

The turmoil in Manipur has not only disrupted the state's footballing spirit but has also left players grappling with the loss of their homes, investments, and dreams. The hope remains that peace will be restored, and the young footballers can once again pursue their passion and represent their state with pride.