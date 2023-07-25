Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why were 718 Myanmar nationals allowed to enter, Manipur government asks Assam Rifles

    The Manipur government has requested a report from the Assam Rifles regarding the entry of 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, into India without proper travel documents. This event took place over two days in July, raising worries about the possibility of unauthorized arms and ammunition being brought in.

    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    The Manipur government has demanded a comprehensive report from the Assam Rifles regarding the entry of over 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children, into India without proper travel documents over a span of just two days, between July 22 and 23. In an official statement, the state government expressed serious concern and sensitivity towards this fresh influx of illegal refugees, especially considering the potential international implications amid ongoing law and order issues. 

    Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, in communication with the Assam Rifles, reminded them of past instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, instructing the border guarding force to take strict measures to prevent the unauthorized entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid visas or travel documents.

    One of the key concerns of the state government is the possibility of arms and ammunition being brought in by this new group of Myanmar nationals crossing into India through Chandel district of Manipur.

    In response to the situation, the Manipur government has requested a detailed report from the Assam Rifles, seeking clarity on the circumstances and reasons that allowed these 718 individuals to enter India without proper travel documents. The authorities have also issued strict instructions to immediately push back these illegal refugees. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police for Chandel District have been directed to oversee the implementation of these measures and keep biometric records and photographs of all such individuals.

    In a separate incident, Manipur Police registered an FIR related to a fake news item involving a video showing the killing of a woman by armed men in Myanmar, falsely depicted as an incident that occurred in Manipur. The police are actively pursuing those responsible for spreading this misinformation to incite unrest.

    Tensions have been escalating in the hills of Manipur since a video emerged on May 4, depicting two women from warring communities in the state being paraded naked by a mob from the opposing side. So far, the Manipur Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with this incident.

