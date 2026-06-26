Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2006. After the historic win, coach Sebastian Beccacece ran into the stands to embrace his wife in an emotional celebration that quickly went viral.

It was an absolute scene after Ecuador pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against former champions Germany to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage. The team's coach, Sebastián Beccacece, had an emotional celebration that has now gone viral. This is the first time Ecuador has made it past the group stage since 2006.

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The moment the final whistle blew, Beccacece, unable to control his excitement, made a mad dash for the stands. He jumped over the barricades and emotionally hugged his wife, breaking down in tears. The historic moment brought tears of joy to most of the Ecuador fans in the gallery as well.

"This is a time to celebrate. Share this joy with family and friends, have a beer, and make it beautiful. This is Ecuador's biggest victory in World Cup history. We worked hard for this, we came with the dream of the best World Cup campaign the country has ever seen, and we achieved it," an emotional Beccacece said after the match.

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Ecuador Coach Highlights Importance of Maintaining Balance

He added that the team stuck to their style of play despite facing heavy criticism for their poor performance in the first two matches.

"Football is like that, one day you win, another day you lose. We weren't in hell when we lost the first matches, and we don't think we are in heaven now just because we won. The important thing is to maintain a balance. We will move forward with humility and caution," Beccacece explained.

Despite the loss, Germany still advanced to the next stage as Group E winners. But Ecuador will be heading into the pre-quarterfinals with massive confidence after this upset.

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How Did Ecuador Defeat Germany?

For Ecuador, this was a do-or-die match. After losing to the Ivory Coast and drawing with newcomers Curaçao, a win against Germany was essential to qualify for the knockouts. But things got off to a rocky start when Germany's Leroy Sané scored just two minutes into the game.

Ecuador players argued for a high-boot foul in the build-up, but the referee wasn't convinced. Unfazed, Ecuador fought back and equalised in the ninth minute, thanks to a long-range stunner from Nílson Angulo.

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This was Ecuador's first goal of the tournament. The second half was even more intense. A penalty awarded to Germany was overturned after a VAR check. Finally, in the 77th minute, the moment Ecuador was waiting for arrived. Substitute Kevin Rodríguez took a corner kick, and Gonzalo Plata headed it into the German net, making it 2-1

Ecuador then held on to their lead for nearly 20 minutes under intense pressure from Germany, securing their spot in the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the tournament.

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