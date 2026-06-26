Chennai Bulls secured a semi-final berth in the Rugby Premier League after a 14-14 draw with Bengaluru Bravehearts. Delhi Redz knocked out Kolkata Banga Tigers 40-28, and hosts Hyderabad Heroes dominated Mumbai Dreamers with a 33-0 shutout.

The tenth day of the Rugby Premier League witnessed Chennai Bulls secure Semi Final qualification with a 14-14 draw against the Bengaluru Bravehearts while Delhi Redz and hosts Hyderabad Heroes secured victories at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Thursday.

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Delhi Redz knock out Kolkata Banga Tigers 40-28

Delhi Redz made a commanding start, patiently building their attacks before Nygel Amaitsa broke through to open the scoring. Samuel Asati and Josep Serres quickly added further tries, while Hitesh Dagar extended the advantage as the Redz dominated possession and territory. With their semi-final hopes hanging in the balance, Kolkata Banga Tigers finally found a response through Vuiviwa Naduvalo before half-time.

Serres struck again after the break, but Naduvalo almost single-handedly dragged the Tigers back into the contest with two brilliant individual tries late in the third quarter. Jon Okeyo restored Delhi's breathing space in the final period, while Naduvalo produced another moment of magic, though the Redz maintained their composure and controlled the closing stages to secure an important win.

Hyderabad Heroes overpower Mumbai Dreamers 33-0

The Heroes dictated proceedings through swift ball movement and aggressive defensive pressure, stretching the Dreamers across the width of the field. Manuel Moreno opened the scoring after a well-worked move before Taitaifono Tavita exploited space out wide to add another try.

The Heroes continued to dominate territory in the second quarter, with Tavita crossing over again from the left wing and Francisco Cosculluela capitalising on sustained pressure as Mumbai struggled to retain possession and build phases. Although the Dreamers tightened their defence in the third quarter and limited scoring opportunities, Hyderabad maintained control through possession and field position. Ravuama Seruvakula eventually broke through in the final quarter, while the Heroes' organised defence and superior pace prevented Mumbai from finding a way onto the scoresheet.

Chennai Bulls play out 14-14 draw with Bengaluru Bravehearts

The Bulls made the brighter start, using their physicality and quick recycling of possession to pin the Bravehearts inside their own half. Santiago Alvarez finished off the early pressure with a well-taken try, but Bengaluru responded efficiently whenever they had the ball, with Jonas Mikalcius completing a patient attacking move to level the scores at the end of the opening quarter.

Defences dominated the second period as both sides closed down space and disrupted attacking phases. Magomederassul Magomedov drove the Bravehearts forward after the restart, allowing Akuila Rokolisoa to finish a promising move and hand Bengaluru the advantage. However, Mohit Khatri responded almost immediately with a powerful run through the middle to restore parity.

Chennai applied sustained pressure in the closing stages, but Bengaluru's resilient defence ensured the points were shared.(ANI)