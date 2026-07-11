ISSO, in collaboration with ISF Academy and FIBA, has concluded its three-city PE Educators Upskill Program led by coach Veselin Matic. The initiative in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru empowered educators with modern basketball coaching methods.

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) Academy, in collaboration with the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Academy and FIBA (International Basketball Federation), has successfully concluded its three-city PE Educators Upskill Program with the final Level 1 Coach Education certification programme held at Greenwood High, Sarjapur, Bengaluru. The programme was led by internationally acclaimed Serbian basketball coach and former Head Coach of the Indian Men's Basketball Team, Veselin Matic, who guided participants through internationally recognised coaching methodologies, player development principles and modern basketball teaching practices, according to a press release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Program Expansion and Reach

What was initially envisioned as a single city education initiative in Gurugram evolved into a three-city programme following an overwhelming response from Physical Education educators across the country. After the successful inaugural programme at The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurugram, from May 25 to June 2, ISSO expanded the initiative to Ascend International School, Mumbai, from June 3 to 8, before concluding the final edition at Greenwood High, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, from July 1 to 6. Each edition brought together 15 carefully selected Physical Education educators and basketball coaches, providing an immersive, internationally aligned learning experience under the guidance of one of the sport's most respected coaching educators. The initiative sought to empower educators with the knowledge and tools required to create stronger learning environments for young athletes within schools.

A Multiplier Effect in Coach Education

Speaking after the conclusion of the programme, Veselin Matic said, "When we started this initiative, the plan was to work with one group of educators. The response we received showed how eager teachers and coaches in India are to learn and embrace modern coaching methods. Across Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru, I met educators who are deeply committed to their students and passionate about improving every day. Coach education creates a multiplier effect because every teacher returns to inspire hundreds of young athletes. That is how long-term sporting success is built."

Investing in Educators for Grassroots Growth

Echoing the sentiment, Aakanksha Thapak, Director, International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO), said, "The success of this programme is a reflection of the growing demand for world-class coach education in India's school ecosystem. At ISSO, we firmly believe that investing in educators is one of the most impactful ways to strengthen grassroots sport. By partnering with globally recognised organisations like FIBA and ISF Academy, we are ensuring that Indian Physical Education teachers and coaches have access to international standards, best practices and learning opportunities that ultimately benefit every student-athlete."

ISSO's Broader Mission to Elevate School Sports

The successful completion of the three-city FIBA Coach Education Programme marks another significant milestone in ISSO's mission to elevate school sports through international collaborations and educator development. In recent months, ISSO has successfully delivered globally recognised coach education programmes across multiple sports, including initiatives with the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), while also strengthening sporting pathways through its partnership with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

They also recently represented India at the ISF Basketball Championship 2026 in Serbia. Through these initiatives, ISSO continues to strengthen its vision of building globally aligned sporting pathways for students, educators and coaches across India's international school ecosystem. (ANI)