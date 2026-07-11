Spain coach Luis de la Fuente declared his side ready for the FIFA World Cup semifinal against France after a 2-1 win over Belgium. Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino scored for Spain, extending their unbeaten run to 36 matches.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente said his side is ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal challenge against tournament's favourite France, insisting every match brings a new test and highlighting the strength of his squad.

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Speaking after La Roja defeated Belgium 2-1 in quarterfinal, De la Fuente acknowledged France's quality and said Spain are aware of the threat posed by the European giants. "Every duel is different and every match is a new challenge. We know what they can bring to the table. It's unfair to judge the players who have had fewer minutes, because they are just as good as those who are playing," De la Fuente said.

'This group is an example of respect'

The Spain boss also praised the unity and character within his squad, saying the team's foundation is built on mutual respect. "This group is an example of respect; everything is built from there. We are fortunate to have excellent players and even better people. When I look at the bench, I feel very calm," he added.

De la Fuente highlighted Spain's fighting spirit and singled out midfielder Mikel Merino for his contribution to the team's success. "Spain is a team that has heart. That's what drives us. Mikel Merino is a player who does everything well and also has an attitude toward life of commitment, of solidarity. He is a super mega player," the La Roja coach said.

The Spanish manager also expressed gratitude towards his coaching staff and support team, crediting them for the team's achievements. "I feel grateful to all the people who are with me and to my entire technical staff. I couldn't achieve any of this alone. I'm surrounded by a great team that accompanies me at all times," he said.

Spain edge past Belgium in thriller

Coming to the match, Fabian Ruiz, handed a surprise start ahead of Pedri, and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere found the net for Belgium in a match that also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced off with an injury. Ruiz opened the scoring after Belgian goalkeeper Courtois parried Dani Olmo's effort into his path. Spain continued to threaten through Lamine Yamal, whose lively display earned him the Player of the Match award.

Unai Simon's record run ends

Belgium equalised just before halftime when Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and the defender's pinpoint cross was headed home by De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside. The goal also ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's remarkable run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italy's Walter Zenga in 1990.

Merino scores winner after Courtois injury

Belgium suffered a major setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury and replaced by Senne Lammens. The substitute goalkeeper was beaten soon after when he failed to hold Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the game, to pounce on the rebound and score the winner.

Spain extend unbeaten run

The victory extended Spain's unbeaten run to 36 matches since their defeat to Colombia, equalling Argentina's unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022 and leaving them just one game short of Italy's world-record 37-match unbeaten run. Spain will now face France in a highly anticipated semifinal as they continue their bid for another FIFA World Cup title. (ANI)