Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino scored for La Roja. Coach Luis de la Fuente praised his team and is confident ahead of their next clash against France.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente praised his team's determination and commitment after La Roja booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Belgium, according to FIFA. Speaking after the quarterfinal triumph, De la Fuente highlighted the character and hunger shown by his players throughout the tournament.

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"It's the character of the team. It's an honour to coach a team so committed and eager to improve," De la Fuente said after the game, as quoted by FIFA.

De la Fuente Confident Ahead of France Showdown

Spain will now face France in a highly anticipated semifinal clash, and the Spanish coach believes his side has the ability to overcome the reigning European heavyweights. "It's fair to think we can beat France. We're going to work hard for it. We're the only team that has managed to beat them twice. A great team is going to face another great team," he added.

How the Match Unfolded

Coming to the match, Fabian Ruiz, handed a surprise start ahead of Pedri, and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere found the net for Belgium in a match that also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced off with an injury. Ruiz opened the scoring after Belgian goalkeeper Courtois parried Dani Olmo's effort into his path. Spain continued to threaten through Lamine Yamal, whose lively display earned him the Player of the Match award.

Key Moments and Records

Belgium equalised just before halftime when Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and the defender's pinpoint cross was headed home by De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside. The goal also ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's remarkable run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italy's Walter Zenga in 1990.

Belgium suffered a major setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury and replaced by Senne Lammens. The substitute goalkeeper was beaten soon after when he failed to hold Pau Cubarsi's long-range effort, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the game, to pounce on the rebound and score the winner.

Spain on Verge of World Record

The victory extended Spain's unbeaten run to 36 matches since their defeat to Colombia, equalling Argentina's unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022 and leaving them just one game short of Italy's world-record 37-match unbeaten run. (ANI)

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