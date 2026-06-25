It was a high-voltage FIFA World Cup group stage match between Scotland and Brazil at the Miami Stadium on Wednesday night. Brazil completely dominated the game, winning 3-0. The star of the show was Vinícius Júnior, who put on a fantastic performance.

Scotland vs Brazil: In a much-awaited World Cup group stage clash, Brazil faced Scotland at the Miami Stadium on Wednesday night. The Brazilians put on a masterclass, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory. Vinícius Júnior was simply outstanding.

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The action started right away. Brazil got an early goal after a mix-up between Scotland's goalkeeper Angus Gunn and a defender. Vinícius Júnior was in the right place at the right time to tap it in. After that first goal, the Seleção just turned up the heat. In the 11th minute, Matheus Cunha's shot went wide. Then at 19 minutes, Vinícius Júnior missed a chance.

And then, some drama! In the 22nd minute, Vinícius Júnior found the net again, but the celebration was cut short. A VAR replay showed a foul in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Scotland tried to fight back. Around the 33rd minute, midfielder Lewis Ferguson had a shot blocked by the solid Brazil defence. Then, in the 36th minute, Kenny MacLean's left-footed shot, from a Lawrence Shankland assist, was also blocked. However, Brazil kept creating chances. Raphinha (referred to as Ryan in the source) missed an opportunity in the 38th minute, and at 42 minutes, another shot from Cunha went just wide.

But just before halftime, in injury time, they scored again! This time, Bruno Guimarães sent in a perfect cross, and Vinícius Júnior scored with a brilliant header. There was still time for one more attack, with Raphinha's shot being saved by the Scottish keeper Angus Gunn. The teams went into the break with the score at 2-0.

Scotland made a change at the start of the second half, bringing on Kieran Tierney for Andy Robertson. They started positively, and in the 49th minute, Tierney's cross found Scott McTominay, whose header was saved brilliantly by Alisson Becker.

In the 51st minute, a shot from Vinícius Júnior was saved, and in the 59th, Lucas Paquetá's attempt flew wide. But the Samba magic was not over. In the 60th minute, Brazil made it 3-0. Cunha made a smart run to get on the end of a pass from Bruno Guimarães, beat the defenders, and coolly finished.

Alisson was kept busy, though. In the 64th minute, he saved shots from both Lewis Ferguson and Scott McTominay. A minute later, Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti made two changes: Fabinho came on for Casemiro, and Gabriel Martinelli replaced Lucas Paquetá.

The crowd got a treat in the 76th minute when superstar Neymar came on for Matheus Cunha. He hadn't played in the first two matches, so this was a big moment. Despite the scoreline, Scott McTominay deserves praise for his performance for Scotland.

Fabinho, who had just come on, got a yellow card in the 82nd minute for a foul. Around the same time, Scotland's Ryan Christie missed a chance. In the 90th minute, Neymar took a free-kick, but it didn't result in a goal.

In the end, Brazil sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Scotland to move to the next round. From Group C, both Brazil and Morocco have now qualified.