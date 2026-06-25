After a long wait of 981 days, Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. finally made his FIFA World Cup comeback. He got pretty emotional as he took the field as a substitute against Scotland. He even played a big part in Brazil's solid 3-0 victory, shutting down all the critics who doubted him.

MIAMI: It was a comeback for the ages. Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. couldn't hold back his emotions as he returned to the World Cup stage. After a long and frustrating injury break, Neymar's performance on the field was the perfect answer to all his critics. Brazil sealed the deal with a comfortable 3-0 win against Scotland.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Neymar has had a tough time with injuries, and getting to his fourth World Cup was a huge personal victory. It had been exactly 981 days since he last wore the famous yellow jersey for Brazil.

When he came on in the 76th minute, replacing Matheus Cunha, the crowd went wild, giving him a massive standing ovation. This comeback was extra special for Neymar, who had faced a lot of flak, even from the Brazilian President, for his long time away from the game.

Scroll to load tweet…

Brazil was on the attack right from the get-go, putting Scotland under pressure. Once on the field, Neymar immediately made his presence felt. In just 13 minutes, he linked up with Vinicius to create three brilliant chances. The first goal came early, with Vinicius Jr. finding the net in the 7th minute.

Just before halftime, Vinicius scored again, putting Brazil firmly in the driver's seat with a 2-0 lead. The victory was sealed in the second half when Matheus Cunha scored, thanks to a great assist from Bruno Guimarães.

This was Cunha's third goal in this World Cup. Brazil put on a dominant show, making it clear they are serious contenders for their sixth World Cup title. Scotland did manage to test the Brazilian keeper, Alisson, in the 64th minute, but the defence stood strong and kept a clean sheet.