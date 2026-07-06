Desperate Mexico fans gathered outside England's hotel in Mexico City, setting off fireworks and making loud noise to disrupt the team's sleep before their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash. The tactic has sparked fierce debate over fair play and fan passion.

The desperation of Mexico fans to see the national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal has manifested in disruptive pre-match tactics, with supporters gathering outside the England team hotel in Mexico City to disrupt their sleep ahead of the Round of 16 clash on Sunday, July 5.

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Mexico and England will lock horns in a much-anticipated Round of 16 clash in front of a huge and partisan crowd at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where the co-host will look to leverage their home advantage to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their recent tournament history.

Mexico and England defeated Ecuador and the DR Congo, respectively, in the Round of 32 to set up this high-stakes showdown in the heart of Mexico City, where the Mexican supporters are expected to take over with an intense, deafening atmosphere, aiming to pressure the Three Lions from the opening whistle.

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Mexico Fans Resort to Pre-Match Tactics

As England hopes to remain focused and undeterred by the lack of rest, scenes outside their team hotel in Mexico City have already become a significant talking point, with the constant blare of instruments and brass instruments and the flash of pyrotechnics lighting up the night sky well into the early hours of matchday.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a group of Mexican fans can be seen gathered outside England’s team hotel, Hotel Sante Fe Marriott, chanting loudly, beating drums, and igniting multiple fireworks, undeterred by local security.

This is a pre-match attempt by Mexico fans to ensure that England players have as little rest as possible before tonight's pivotal match. The desperation and eagerness to see the co-host reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1986 have turned the city’s streets into a high-decibel arena.

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It was reported that Mexican fans had used a similar pre-match tactic before the national team’s clash against Ecuador in the Round of 32, a strategy that evidently emboldened them to replicate the disruptive behavior in their bid to give their side every possible advantage against the Three Lions.

Mexico defeated Ecuador 2-0 to qualify for the round of 16, a victory that seems to have galvanized the fan base and reinforced their belief that these disruptive psychological tactics are a proven method for unsettling opponents on the biggest stage.

Fair Play in Jeopardy? Global Fanbase Reacts to Mexico’s Disruptive Tactics

Mexico fans' disruptive tactics ahead of the round of 16 clash against England have sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts sharply divided over whether such actions represent ‘passionate’ support or a total disregard for the spirit of fair play.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts were split over Mexico fans’ pre-match tactics, with some condemning the overnight fireworks and music as unsportsmanlike and against the spirit of fair play. In contrast, others defended the passionate support, arguing England would not be affected due to soundproof hotel rooms.

However, some urged people not to generalise all Mexican fans, while others claimed England may not have even been staying at the targeted hotel, casting doubt on whether the late-night disruption had any real impact on the Three Lions.

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As Mexico aims for its first quarterfinal qualification since the 1986 FIFA World Cup, England is determined to maintain their composure and silence the hostile atmosphere, viewing the external noise as a final psychological hurdle in their quest to progress to the last eight for the third successive time.

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