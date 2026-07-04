FIFA World Cup 2026: Who’s Facing Whom in the Round of 16? Check the Full Schedule
The competition is getting intense, with teams evenly matched. We've seen some fantastic football and incredible games so far. Now, the high-voltage FIFA World Cup moves to the Round of 16.
Complete Schedule for the Round of 16
Canada vs Morocco
France vs Paraguay
The second match in the Round of 16 is on 5th July. France will face Paraguay. The game kicks off at 2:30 AM Indian time, which is late Saturday night. This match will be held at the Philadelphia Stadium.
Brazil vs Norway
Mexico vs England
Portugal vs Spain
Portugal and Spain will face each other in a Round of 16 match on 7th July. The game starts at 12:30 AM Indian time on Monday night at the Dallas Stadium.
USA vs Belgium
Argentina vs Egypt
Switzerland vs Colombia
Switzerland and Colombia will play in the final match of this round. The game is scheduled for Tuesday night at 1:30 AM Indian time at the BC Place Vancouver Stadium.
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