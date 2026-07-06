Australia skipper Sophie Molineux credited their T20 World Cup 2026 win to collective effort and discipline. Australia beat England in the final with a record run chase, completing an unbeaten campaign to clinch the title at Lord's.

Australia skipper Sophie Molineux credited her side's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph to collective effort, preparation and a calm, disciplined approach under pressure. She said the team's success was built on hard work, unity and a willingness to "do anything for each other", adding that staying composed and trusting their skills proved decisive in winning the title. Molineux praised the squad's consistent mindset throughout the tournament, noting that maintaining the same mentality in every game helped Australia execute their plans effectively. She also expressed satisfaction with how the campaign unfolded, highlighting the team's ability to deliver in key moments. She reserved special praise for teammate Ellyse Perry, calling her the "heartbeat" of the team and applauding her all-round impact and leadership, both on and off the field. Molineux also congratulated England for their strong campaign and attractive brand of cricket, while thanking the fans for their overwhelming support and the electric atmosphere throughout the tournament.

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"A lot of thought, a lot of effort, hard work and a group that is ready to do anything for each other. The answer was to stay calm and do it with our skills. It is nice for things to come into fruition. In tournament play, you have to have the same mentality. Very pleased with how the last few weeks have gone. She's incredible. What she brings to the team isn't just on the field. She is the heartbeat of the team. She deserves so much. For her to have another WC in the bag is pretty special. Firstly, a massive congratulations to England. You have played an amazing brand of cricket. Well done for a great tournament. To the fans, this has been an incredible tournament. In every match, there has been a massive crowd. Thank you, everyone. Been an absolute pleasure to be a part of. To the girls, incredibly proud, " Sophie Molineux said after the match.

Australia Clinch Title with Record Chase

Australia added another golden chapter to their illustrious World Cup history by clinching the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 title on Sunday. In front of a record crowd of over 28,000 at Lord's Cricket Ground, they ended England's perfect home World Cup record with a commanding seven-wicket victory in the final. The reigning champions completed an unbeaten campaign emphatically, comfortably chasing down England's 150/4 to register the highest successful run chase in a Women's T20 World Cup final, underlining their continued dominance in world cricket. (ANI)