Team India captain Shubman Gill was forced to retire hurt on 80 due to severe cramps in his right foot during the first ODI against England. His premature exit came during a crucial 101-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, leaving India's run chase at a critical juncture as social media buzzed with concern.

Team India skipper Shubman Gill was forced to retire hurt during the run chase in the first ODI of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

Chasing a 258-run target set by England, Team India lost two early wickets in former captains veteran batters Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5), leaving the visitors at a position of 48/2. However, the Men in Blue’s batting as well as run chase were revived by skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, steadying the team’s ship.

As the pair crossed the 100-run mark in partnership, Gill was forced to retire hurt after being in visible pain amid his exceptional form, cutting short a brilliant innings that had put India firmly in control.

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Gill Suffered Cramps on Right Foot

Shubman Gill was anchoring the innings when the India skipper suddenly experienced discomfort while batting on 80 off 75 balls, including 11 fours and a six, at a strike rate of 106. Before the sudden cramps in his right foot, the 27–year-old was in superb touch, exhibiting excellent shot selection and composure against the English bowling attack.

The incident took place in the 26th over of Team India’s run chase, when Gill pulled up with sudden cramps and clutched his right leg in visible distress. He was called for physio immediately after he went down due to intense pain.

Despite receiving on-field treatment from the medical team, it became clear that the persistent cramping in his right foot made it impossible for him to continue, ultimately forcing him to leave the field and end a brilliant, match-defining innings prematurely. Though Gill seemingly wanted to carry on his batting, the discomfort from the cramps proved too restrictive to remain at the crease.

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Team India was at 149/2 when Shubman Gill was forced to leave the field while simultaneously ending a 101-run partnership for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer, which had been the cornerstone of the visitors' pursuit of England's 258-run target in Birmingham.

Gill’s exit brought a hush over the Edgbaston crowd, as the skipper’s departure left India at a critical juncture, tasked with navigating the remainder of the chase without their highest scorer of the day.

Social Media Reacts to Shubman Gill’s Premature Exit

Shubman Gill’s injury-forced exit from the field drew an immediate and widespread response on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts sharing their thoughts on the captain’s gritty knock and expressing concern over his fitness.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Shubman Gill's gritty knock despite battling pain, while many expressed concern over the severity of his injury. Several fans hoped it was just cramps and backed the Indian captain to make a comeback later in the innings if needed.

However, some recalled similar cramp-related retirements in ODI cricket, especially during the semifinal against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai, and urged Gill not to take any risks with his fitness.

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In his ODI career, Shubman Gill has amassed 3271 runs, including 9 centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 101.17 in 65 matches.

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