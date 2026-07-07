YouTuber IShowSpeed had a furious reaction when a young fan showed him a doctored photo of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. The incident occurred after Portugal's heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, sparking a viral debate on social media about the streamer's passionate meltdown.

The popular YouTuber, IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr was left visibly furious after a young boy showed him a doctored photo of Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo after their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Monday, July 6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of lifting the prestigious World Cup trophy continues to remain unfulfilled as Portugal suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Spain, bringing an abrupt and heartbreaking end to their tournament campaign. An injury-time goal by Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino proved to be the decisive blow, shattering Portuguese hopes just as the match seemed destined for extra time.

Having been part of the World Cup since 2006, Ronaldo once again returned home without the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career, marking what many suspect could be his final appearance on football's greatest stage.

IShowSpeed Angry Over Doctored Ronaldo’s Photo

IShowSpeed, who has been an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo, was heartbroken after the football legend’s quest for his maiden FIFA World Cup trophy ended in such dramatic and painful fashion. However, the YouTuber’s emotions went from sadness to volatility when a fan approached his car window with a doctored photo mocking his football idol.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), IShowSpeed was seen sitting in his car, trying to process the elimination of his idol from the tournament. As the car was about to leave the venue, a young boy walked up to the window and held up the altered image of Ronaldo, intended to provoke a reaction from the grieving streamer.

As soon as IShowSpeed noticed the doctored photo of Ronaldo, he immediately became furious and asked the boy to immediately remove it, his voice filled with a mix of exhaustion and genuine irritation.

“Get that away from me, bro. Get that away from me. Why would you do that, bro?” Darren Watkins Jr said furiously.

Scroll to load tweet…

IShowSpeed was one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans who was heartbroken and devastated over Portugal’s star exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking what is widely expected to be the final appearance of the football legend on the global stage.

The popular YouTube streamer is a loyal fan of Ronaldo and wholeheartedly supported Portugal, alongside his home team, the USA, Cape Verde, Brazil, and various other nations he has adopted throughout his world tour, often donning their national jerseys during his live streams to celebrate the beautiful game.

Passion or Performance? Analysing IShowSpeed’s Viral Meltdown

The viral video of IShowSpeed’s angry reaction to a doctored picture of Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited a fierce debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the polarizing nature of his persona and the boundaries of fan behaviour.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts expressed mixed reactions, with many sympathising with IShowSpeed and praising his unwavering loyalty to Cristiano Ronaldo, while criticising the fan for mocking the Portuguese legend during an emotional moment.

However, others dismissed the outburst as an overreaction, questioned whether it was merely content for views, joked about Speed's ‘jinx’ on teams he supports, and poked fun at his emotional attachment to Ronaldo.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In his FIFA World Cup career, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 11 goals, the joint-highest number of goals, alongside Sandor Kocsis of Hungary and Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann. However, the coveted World Cup trophy remained the one major honour that eluded the five-time Ballon d’Or winner throughout his illustrious career.