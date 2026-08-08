Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain visited flood-hit Golaghat in Assam, urging authorities to prioritise housing for victims. She described the devastation as severe, noting that people have lost their homes and are struggling for shelter.

Lovlina Borgohain Urges Support for Assam Flood Victims

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain met the Assam flood-affected victims in Golaghat on Friday and expressed concern over the prevailing situation, describing the destruction as severe. Notably, large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday morning after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.

Borgohain, while speaking to ANI, said many people have lost their homes and are struggling without shelter, despite receiving food and clothing. She urged authorities to prioritise providing housing to help affected families recover.

"The conditions here are absolutely dire; we could see the devastation all along the way. Homes have been completely destroyed, there is nothing left, and the people are in a terrible state. Right now, they don't even have a roof over their heads; they are forced to spend the night wherever they can find a spot. One wonders how or when things will get back to normal. It will take a long time for things to recover," she said.

"We just pray that the situation improves quickly and that these people find the strength to overcome this crisis. Shelter is the urgent need here. They are receiving plenty of food and clothing, but they have no homes to store these things in; that is the real problem. If the government could ensure they get housing as soon as possible, it would be a huge relief," she added.

Borgohain Secures Maiden CWG Silver Medal

At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Borgohain secured her maiden CWG medal, settling for silver in the women's 75kg boxing event, losing a closely fought final to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree. At the final bell, both boxers raised their hands in confidence, believing they had done enough to claim the title. However, after a tense wait, the judges awarded the contest to Greentree by a 4-1 split decision, leaving Lovlina to add a Commonwealth Games silver medal to her distinguished international career, which so far includes an Olympic bronze, multiple World Championship medals including a gold, an Asian Games silver and multiple Asian Championships medals, including a gold. (ANI)