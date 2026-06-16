Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha delivered a sensational performance, securing a 0-0 draw against Spain in their FIFA World Cup 2026 debut. His heroics, including eight saves, led to a massive surge in his Instagram followers from 50,000 to over 2 million and a notable increase in his transfer market value.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha grabbed the spotlight with his sensational performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026’s Group H clash against the 2010 champions, Spain, at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia on Monday, June 15.

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Cape Verde stunned the football world by holding Spain to a 0- 0 draw at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Despite Spain’s attempts to break down the resilient Cape Verdean defense, they were repeatedly thwarted by the 40-year-old goalkeeper, who continuously frustrated their star-studded attack with a series of world-class saves.

Vozinha, aka Josimar Jose Evora Dias, achieved a total clean sheet of eight saves in Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut against Spain. He also repelled 27 shots from the 2010 champions, frustrating their star-studded attack throughout the 90 minutes.

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Vozinha Gains Massive Following on Instagram

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s performance against the reigning European champions, Spain, was such that Brazilian channel CazeTV initiated a live campaign, urging viewers to support the veteran shot-stopper by following him on Instagram. Before Cape Verde’s World Cup debut, the 40-year-old had just 50,000 followers on Instagram.

However, the number of followers has increased to 1.7 million in the hours following the match, making an unprecedented surge of over 3,000 percent. During the post-match interview, the journalist, who was interviewing Vozinha, showed the number of followers on the Instagram handle, leaving him visibly overwhelmed by the sudden outpouring of global support.

“This is crazy, this is crazy," the 40-year-old.

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The number of followers on Vozinha’s Instagram handle didn’t stop there, as the viral momentum continued to build throughout the night. By the early hours of Tuesday, his follower count had climbed well past the 2-million mark, making it one of the most remarkable digital phenomena in the history of the tournament.

The veteran goalkeeper, who grabbed the headlines with his sensational effort to thwart the Spanish giants in their Group H opener, has now become a symbol of the underdog spirit that defines the World Cup.

Vozinha’s Transfer Market Value Witnesses an Increase

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s newfound fame has not just been restricted to Instagram but also extended beyond social media, with his market value and global recognition rising sharply after the standout performance against Spain.

According to football transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Vozinha was valued at €400,000 before the match against Spain at Atlanta. After his sensational performance in Cabo Verde’s FIFA World Cup debut match, the 40-year-old has seen his ‘performance equity’ skyrocket, with his valuation rising to €500,000, reflecting his growing global recognition and impact on the tournament.

An increase of €100,00 highlights the immediate impact of his standout World Cup performance against Spain and the growing global attention around his name. His highest-ever transfer market value reached €600,000 when he was playing at his peak in his earlier years.

Vozinha currently plays for G.D. Chaves, a club competing in the Liga Portugal 2, the second tier of the Portuguese football league system. Earlier, the Cape Verde goalkeeper played for Batuque, CS Mindelense. Progresso, Zimbru Chisnau, Gil Vicente, AEL Limassol, and AS Trencin.

In his international career, Vozinha has donned 90 caps for Cape Verde since making his debut in 2012, cementing his status as one of the most capped and influential players in the nation’s history.

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