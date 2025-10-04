The Pakistani government and the Awami Action Committee have reached a reconciliation in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). The government has accepted 21 out of 38 demands from the protesters.

The Pakistani government and the Awami Action Committee have reached a reconciliation in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). The government has accepted 21 out of 38 demands from the protesters. Following this, demonstrations against the government will end, and for the next three days, the Awami Action Committee will hold mourning processions for those who died during the protests.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the settlement, those responsible for violence and the deaths of protesters will face prosecution under anti-terrorism laws, and a judicial inquiry will be conducted. Families of deceased protesters will receive compensation equal to that of government employees, one family member will be given a job within 20 days, and the injured will receive financial aid of 1 million rupees each.Two new education boards—an Intermediate Board and a Higher Secondary Education Board—will be established in PoK, and all existing boards will be connected with Pakistan’s central education board within 30 days.In the case of the Mangla Dam project, extended families of Mirpur district will be allotted land within 30 days.

The PoK Government Act will be amended within 90 days to align it with the spirit of the original Local Government Act of 1990 and relevant Supreme Court rulings.The PoK government will release funds for implementing the health card scheme within 15 days. Each PoK district will receive a CT scan and MRI machine funded by Pakistan’s federal government. Pakistan will also allocate 100 million rupees to improve PoK’s power supply system.The PoK government will be limited to 20 ministers and advisers. Two tunnels will be built in PoK with assistance from the Saudi Development Fund.

A six-member committee—comprising two members each from the Pakistani government, the PoK government, and the Awami Action Committee—will address the issue of the 12 reserved assembly seats for people who came from India to PoK. Plans for an airport in Mirpur will be discussed and announced soon. Property transfer taxes will be aligned with those in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within three months.

The 2019 High Court ruling on hydropower projects will be implemented. During the current fiscal year, a study will be conducted for expanding water supply schemes in 10 districts.Through the ADP (Annual Development Program), funds will be provided for operation theaters and nursing facilities in all THQ hospitals. Bridges in Gulpur and Rehman (Kotli) will also be built.

Taxes will be reduced in line with the models of Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA. Educational institutions will follow open merit for admissions.

From the ADP, a water supply scheme and transmission line will be laid for Kashmir Colony Dadyal. Refugees in Mendor Colony Dadyal will be granted ownership rights. The transport policy regarding 1300cc vehicles will be reviewed as per the High Court’s decision, and all PoK protesters arrested in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on October 2 and 3 will be released.