Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title after a 16-year wait, thanks to a decisive goal from Ferran Torres. While Lamine Yamal celebrated the historic win, his younger brother Kenye stole the show with his adorable post-match celebrations, including a viral moment with a stadium security guard.

Spain’s star Lamine Yamal might have won his maiden FIFA World Cup title at the age of 19, but his younger brother Kenye was arguably the true MVP of the post-match celebrations. Spain ended their 16-year drought to clinch their first World Cup triumph since winning for the first time in 2010.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as La Roja's hero, scoring a decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time. The goal as well as the victory sparked euphoria among the Spanish fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, who witnessed their team secure a historic second world title, solidifying their status as the dominant force in international football.

Though Spain lifted the coveted trophy, Lamine Yamal’s half-brother, Kenye Yamal, stole the spotlight with his adorable antics on the pitch. Kenye, who was at the centre of attention throughout the tournament, joined his brother for the trophy ceremony.

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Kenye’s Funny Moment with Security Goes Viral

Kenye Yamal’s on-pitch celebrations with his brother Lamine have become a viral sensation, but it was his earlier, unscripted run-in with stadium security that captured the internet’s heart. As the toddler was running around the pitch, he bumped into the stadium security official, who was overseeing crowd control as the players began their initial post-match festivities.

The security guard couldn’t stop himself from breaking into a wide smile as he shook hands in a hilarious manner with the toddler. Before Kenye walked away, the security guard put his official cap on the little boy’s head and posed for a picture in front of the cheering fans.

The heartwarming scene was captured by several photographers on the pitch, and the image of the small toddler sporting the oversized security cap while striking a playful pose quickly circulated across social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Kenye Yamal might not have played a single minute on the pitch, but his ability to captivate the MetLife Stadium crowd and the global audience at home proved he was the undisputed star of the night.

His viral reactions during Spain’s quarterfinal clash against Belgium became the stuff of legend, but this final moment at MetLife Stadium felt like the perfect conclusion to his unofficial ‘tournament MVP’ campaign.

How Did Lamine Yamal Perform in the World Cup 2026?

Lamine Yamal couldn’t have asked for a better FIFA World Cup debut than a fairytale finish, as he cemented his legacy on the world stage by helping lead Spain to their second FIFA World Cup title.

Yamal was one of the instrumental figures in attacking areas throughout the tournament, providing the creative spark that ultimately propelled Spain to glory. His ability to navigate through tight defence structures and create chances out of nothing was a recurring theme in every match La Roja played.

Yamal might have netted only one goal in 8 matches, including the final, but his presence on the pitch was constant, serving as the fulcrum for Spain’s offensive maneuvers. While the goal count remained low, his influence was felt in the sheer volume of high-quality chances he generated for teammates.

With his maiden FIFA World Cup triumph, Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in history to achieve the prestigious ‘double’ of winning the UEFA European Championship and the FIFA World Cup before the age of 20. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having dominated the global stage for nearly two decades, Yamal’s emergence marks a historic transition.

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