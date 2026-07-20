Mohammad Azharuddin praised Rohit Sharma's historic ODI ton at Lord's against England, stating he has proven he can still play at the highest level. Azharuddin expressed confidence that Sharma will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin praised Rohit Sharma after his historic ton against England at Lord's for proving he still has what it takes at the highest level. Azharuddin said Sharma performed well and expressed confidence that he will continue playing and feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Sharma etched his name in the record books as he became the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's, scoring 138 runs off 110 balls. One of the most elegant white ball strikers, Sharma achieved this feat during India's third ODI against England on Sunday.

Rohit's Record Ton in Vain

However, to India's dismay, despite Rohit's ton, the Men in Blue lost by 27 runs as they could only manage 360-7 in 50 overs against England's 387-3 in 50 overs. "He played well. He proved that he can still play. I believe he will play in the 2027 World Cup," Azharuddin told the reporters.

'England Outplayed India'

Azharuddin also said England outplayed India, adding that while the Indian team has outstanding players, the batters failed to adapt to the match situation. "I saw the highlights. England played well. We have outstanding players, but they failed to adjust their batting according to the situation. The youngsters are playing really well," he added.

Match Summary: How England Sealed the Series

Rohit's heroics went in vain as England defeated India by 27 runs in the third ODI at Lord's to seal the series 2-1. England posted a record 387/3, the highest ODI total at the venue, with Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), Joe Root (74*) and Jos Buttler (41*) starring. India looked on course during Rohit's 147-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (77) and his 113-run partnership with Virat Kohli (74), but collapsed from 304/2. Sam Curran claimed four wickets as England held their nerve. (ANI)