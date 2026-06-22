Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam has vowed to place a 'curse' on Harry Kane to stop him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Ghana. This claim, reminiscent of a similar one against Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014, has sparked widespread mockery and disbelief among football fans on social media.

Popular Ghanaian Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam vowed to put a ‘curse’ on England captain Harry Kane ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash at Boston Stadium in Fuxurborough on Tuesday, June 22.

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England and Ghana won their respective opening matches in Group L against Croatia and Panama, earning three points each. Both sides will head into the clash with maximum momentum, making the Tuesday night encounter a crucial battle for the top spot in the group. The Three Lions are at the top spot due to goal difference, while the Black Stars are closely placed in the second position as an epic showdown looms.

However, ahead of the crucial clash, Harry Kane was targeted by a Ghanaian Spiritualist, who boldly declared that he was actively working on a spell to neutralise the English striker, who is expected to spearhead the Three Lions' attack in the high-stakes Group L encounter.

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‘Will Do Enough to Stop Against My Country’

A Ghanaian Spiritualist wanted to see his country secure a famous victory and insisted that his spiritual intervention would specifically hinder the English talisman. Speaking to the Daily Star, Nana Kwaku Bonsam said he wouldn’t inflict any harm on Harry Kane, but rather place a spiritual block on his scoring abilities to ensure he poses no threat to the Black Stars on the field.

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before, so I know what work I must do to stop him,” Bonsam said.

“I am very famous for my predictions. I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana," he added.

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Nana Kwaku Bonsam first gained limelight when he famously claimed to have used juju to curse Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, blaming the Portuguese star’s persistent knee tendonitis on his spiritual intervention.

Ronaldo did indeed suffer from patellar tendinitis in his left knee before the 2014 tournament, which severely limited his appearance on the field as Portugal suffered a group-stage exit. However, the Portuguese still scored a goal in a 2-1 win over Ghana, which ironically sealed both teams' elimination from the competition at the time.

Football, Fans Mock Witch Doctor’s Spell on England Captain

Ghanaian Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam’s viral claim of cursing England captain Harry Kane with his ‘juju’ has sparked widespread amusement and mockery across social media, especially X handle (formerly Twitter), where fans and football enthusiasts have reacted with a mixture of humour, disbelief, and outright mockery.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts reacted with humour and disbelief, with many joking about ‘Hogwarts-style defence against the dark arts,’ predicting Harry Kane would still score, and dismissing the claims as ‘clownery’ and superstition.

Others referenced Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2014 World Cup performance, saying similar ‘curse”’ claims then failed and dismissing the remarks about Harry Kane as baseless.

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Harry Kane is the joint-leading goal-scorer for England in the history of the FIFA World Cup, netting 10 goals across three appearances at the prestigious football tournament, further underlining his importance to the Three Lions ahead of the high-stakes clash against Ghana.

With the top spot in Group L on the line, the highly anticipated encounter promises to be an epic showdown, completely unaffected by the pre-match mystical drama.

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