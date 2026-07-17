Ahead of Argentina's 2026 World Cup final against Spain, Diego Maradona's emotional phone call to his mother after the 1986 triumph has resurfaced online. As Lionel Messi eyes back-to-back titles, the iconic moment has reignited national pride.

As the defending champions Argentina take on Spain in the high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 Final in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19, the late legendary footballer Diego Maradona remains the emotional heartbeat of the nation, who historically led La Albiceleste to the 1986 triumph in Mexico.

Maradona might not be here in person, but his legacy has been carried on by the current Argentina side, led by Lionel Messi. Argentina is on the verge of creating history by becoming the second team after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend their title, a feat that would further cement the legendary status of this current generation, a fitting tribute to the footballing icon who first captured the world's imagination for Argentina four decades ago.

After Argentina won the 1986 World Cup triumph under Maradona’s leadership, it took 36 years for the nation to reclaim the ultimate glory, a long wait that finally ended in 2022 when Lionel Messi hoisted the trophy in Qatar, completing the legendary circle of Argentine football history.

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Diego Maradona’s Phone Call to His Mother Goes Viral

Argentina’s 1986 World Cup victory was historic as it transcended the pitch, culminating in an intimate, tear-filled radio conversation between Diego Maradona and his mother, Dalma Salvadora Franco, known affectionately as ‘Dona Tota.’

Facilitated radio broadcaster Jose Maria Munoz immediately after the final whistle, which confirmed Argentina’s 3-2 win over West Germany, the call captured a raw, human moment that mirrored the nation's overwhelming joy. Maradona’s conversation with his mother, which was in Spanish, showcased a deep, vulnerable side of the superstar.

Dona Tota was captured saying, “My life, my love. Go get some rest, my son. You made me the happiest mother in the world today,” a sentiment that perfectly captured the pride of an entire nation that witnessed their hero share his greatest professional achievement with the person who mattered to him the most.

In response, Maradona poignantly told her, “I play for you, Mom,” and insisted that the goals he scored were entirely for her.

Diego Maradona had a historic run in the 1986 World Cup, netting five goals and providing five assists across the tournament, including a goal of the century against England in the quarterfinals, where he successfully dribbled past five players to score one of the most iconic goals in football history.

Maradona’s performance was more than just a display of unparalleled skill; it was a defiant statement of national pride that united an entire country, establishing him as an eternal symbol of hope for every Argentine who wears the national jersey.

What If Argentina Successfully Defends World Cup Title?

Argentina will face Spain in the high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 final, which is expected to draw a large amount of attention from millions of football fans across the globe, as the world waits to see if Lionel Messi can etch his name again by clinching his second consecutive trophy in what will likely be his last final at the World Cup.

If La Albiceleste successfully defends their World Cup, it would end a 64-year drought for any team repeating as champions, a historic milestone not achieved since Brazil’s legendary back-to-back victories in 1958 and 1962. Since no captain in the modern era has successfully led their country to back-to-back World Cup titles, Lionel Messi stands alone on the precipice of a singular, monumental achievement.

Additionally, Argentina could become the second South American country after Brazil to win four or more World Cup titles if they secure victory on Sunday. Currently boasting three championship titles, 1978, 1986, and 2022, a triumph in New Jersey would elevate them to a rarefied tier of footballing history.

Overall, Argentina could become the third team after Brazil (5) and Germany (4) to win at least four World Cup titles, further solidifying their place among the most successful nations in football history and marking a defining era for La Albiceleste.

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