Following Portugal's disappointing World Cup draw against DR Congo and Cristiano Ronaldo's lackluster performance, a new controversy has emerged. Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, liked a social media post criticizing his teammate Bruno Fernandes, sparking fan backlash and raising concerns about the team's unity.

Portugal, despite having a star-studded squad, had a really disappointing start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. In their first match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), they scored first to take the lead, but Congo managed to score an equaliser before halftime. The match ended in a draw.

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Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly, had a forgettable outing, as he had only 25 touches of the ball in the entire match and didn't manage a single shot on target. He was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes but failed to make any real impact, which saw fans and experts question whether his prolonged presence on the field is hindering the team's overall attacking flow.

After the match, many experts, including the 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry, criticised Ronaldo's performance, saying that the team should score rather than him. Even the Portugal coach, Roberto Martínez, is unable to escape from the criticism, as the fans blamed him for a lack of tactical changes during critical situations, especially in the second half.

Also Read: Spain coach calls criticism of captain Rodri 'insulting' after draw

Ronaldo's Sister Liked the Post Criticizing ,Bruno Fernandes

Amid criticism around Portugal's poor performance against Congo and Cristiano Ronaldo's lackluster outing, a viral social media controversy has further intensified the situation. The Portuguese football legend's sister, Katia Aveiro, entered the fray by liking a social media post that directly criticized his teammate, Bruno Fernandes.

According to a post on Instagram, Bruno Fernandes was described as a player who performs differently for Portugal compared to Manchester United, with claims that he disappears in important matches, avoids taking responsibility in big moments, and fails to show leadership when the team needs him most.

The post was liked by over 11.5 million people, including Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, who has added serious fuel to the fire, when Portugal is already dealing with immense scrutiny after a disappointing outing against Congo.

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Ronaldo's elder sister also criticized Portugal's performance against DR Congo, taking to her own social media account to express her frustration over the team's lack of cohesion and failure to secure a victory.

Katia Aveiro's liking of the critical post against Ferandes stemmed from her underlying belief that the rest of the squad was not providing her brother with the necessary service or support on the pitch, a narrative she has frequently pushed during major tournaments.

'We Have a World Cup to Win': Backlash Grows Over Family Drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro's liking of an Instagram post criticising his Portugal teammate, Bruno Fernandes, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts expressing their frustration over the ongoing family drama and the potential threat to the team's national unity.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts reacted with mixed reactions, with many stressing that the unity is more important than individual disputes at this stage, while others warned that the social media involving family members could disrupt Portugal's focus during the World Cup.

Many reiterated that Portugal's focus should remain on rebuilding the team cohesion after the disappointing start, with several urging players and their families to avoid public comments and social media controversies.

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If Portugal has to qualify for the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, they have to win their upcoming group stage fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland & Canada Score Big Wins, Goals Rain in Group B Fixtures