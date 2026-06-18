We saw a Cristiano Ronaldo we've never seen before. He looked completely helpless on the World Cup pitch, a first in his long, storied career.

As time's journey finally reached the massive stadium in Houston, it was almost like he forgot who he was. To remind him, the crowd, a sea of red, chose the 75th minute. They chanted his name, over and over. But it wasn't enough to wake the giant inside. By then, the world watching his every move had already tasted the bitter truth.

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Ronaldo's Last Dance Begins on a Sour Note as Portugal Held by DR Congo

We remember the speed demon on the left wing at Old Trafford. The magician who created miracles at the Santiago Bernabéu. The hero who carried the hopes of Turin. He was a superhuman who made every pitch his own kingdom. If Messi was poetry, Ronaldo was a force of nature, a storm. But now, it feels like that storm is finally passing.

One evening belonged to Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. The next night, Lionel Messi was everywhere. The world waited for the next day, for him, the captain of the Portugal squad.

And then came the match: Portugal vs DR Congo. But the Cristiano Ronaldo who showed up was a stranger. We have never seen Ronaldo look this lost and helpless on a World Cup stage. But is it all his fault? That's a different question altogether. The answer probably involves everyone from Portugal's coach, Roberto Martínez, to the solid defensive wall that Congo built.

Whenever the ball reached his feet in the early minutes, the stadium erupted. It was clear how badly the fans wanted a goal from him. But in 90 minutes, Ronaldo touched the ball only 25 times. That's it. For the first 67 minutes, you'd be hard-pressed to say what he did, other than occupy Congo's defenders to create space for his teammates.

His first real chance came only in the 68th minute. Francisco Conceição made a brilliant run down the right wing, cut into the box, and looked only for his captain. He delivered a perfect pass, but the legend just couldn't make it his moment.

Just four minutes later, Conceição created a similar chance. This time, everything was in Ronaldo's favour. A goal looked certain, but his boots missed the target again. You could see the frustration on Bruno Fernandes' face behind him. If Ronaldo had just left the ball, Bruno could have easily scored.

He got one more chance to fix things. A cross floated in from the right wing towards Congo's goal. We're used to seeing a superhuman Ronaldo fly through the air, past defenders, to head the ball into the net. But this time, it felt like he hesitated to even jump.

Today, Ronaldo was just a final point of coordination for Portugal. The team has one of the best midfields in world football, but the Congo players simply didn't let them connect with Ronaldo. When Congo made history with their win, Ronaldo walked down the tunnel alone, without his teammates. He was alone on the pitch for most of the game too. It was a painful sight, especially for those of us who have only seen him perform miracles. He's fighting against age, his own body, and players who are faster than him. And it looks like he's losing.

There's a famous picture of Messi walking to take a corner against Algeria, where it feels like the whole world is shrinking to focus on him. Ronaldo had a similar moment yesterday, but the feeling it gave off was completely different. It was just sad.

Let's go back to the earlier question: is this all Ronaldo's fault? In his last 10 matches in major tournaments—the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2024 Euro Cup, and now this game against Congo—Ronaldo hasn't scored. He scores plenty in the qualifying rounds and silenced critics in the UEFA Nations League. But the hard truth is, we haven't seen that Ronaldo on the big stage for a while.

Even with all this, why is coach Martínez determined to play the 41-year-old for the full 90 minutes? It's almost impossible for him to play like he did in his prime. This is arguably the best Portuguese team in history, a top contender for the World Cup. As French legend Thierry Henry put it, the team's focus should be clear: THE TEAM NEEDS TO SCORE, NOT YOU. Ronaldo's experience should be used at the right moments, not for the entire game.

But even after all this, can you really write him off? There's only one answer: no. History has taught us that. He still has some magic left in him, things that only he can do on a football pitch.