Belgium thrashed the USA 4-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. After the win, Belgian players celebrated with Donald Trump's signature dance on American soil, mocking the US President over his reported intervention in Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension.

Belgium secured its spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal after defeating the co-host United States of America (USA) 4-1 in the round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, July 6.

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A brace from Charles De Ketelaere and a goal each from Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku ensured that Belgium advanced in style. Despite Malik Tillman leveling the score at 1-1 for the USA in the 31st minute, the Red Devils ruthlessly pulled away, leaving the American side struggling to regain their footing as the match progressed.

The defeat for the USA was more than embarrassing given the high expectations of the home crowd. The US President Donald Trump was already a centre of attention throughout the week after he actively campaigned for FIFA to overturn the contentious red card suspension handed to star forward Folarin Balogun.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: USA Crashes Out! Belgium Dominates Hosts in a 4-1 Thrashing

Belgium Players Trolled Donald Trump

As Belgium defeated the USA in front of their home, the players couldn't resist a final, provocative act of celebration. In a stunning display of on-pitch irony, they gathered near the corner flag after Romelu Lukaku netted the fourth goal at stoppage time and performed the President’s signature dance move in unison.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Lukaku and other Belgium was seen breaking into a famous ‘Trump Dance’, which left the home crowd stunned and immediately ignited a firestorm of commentary online.

The synchronisation of the move by Belgian players, performed on American soil in front of the US supporters, took a direct dig at Donald Trump, creating an instant viral moment that underscored the tense political atmosphere surrounding this year's tournament, effectively turning the celebration into one of the most talked-about and controversial stunts in World Cup history.

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Folarin Balogun was not supposed to take the field after he was handed a one-match suspension following a red card received during the United States' round-of-32 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following the reports of personal outreach from US President Donald Trump, who spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the decision, the federation’s disciplinary bodies opted to suspend the automatic one-match ban. Later, Trump confirmed he had requested a review of the incident and argued that the dismissal was unwarranted, though he maintained that he did not pressure FIFA to reach a specific outcome.

Mockery on the Pitch: Fans React to Belgium’s Pointed Jab at the White House

The viral video of Belgium players performing the ‘Trump Dance’ in front of the American crowd has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where fans and football enthusiasts are sharply divided over the incident.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts expressed contrasting views, with many applauding Belgium's cheeky celebration as a fitting response to Donald Trump's reported intervention in Folarin Balogun's suspension. Several users accused Trump of politicising the World Cup and criticised FIFA for entertaining his request, while others mocked the USA's heavy defeat and praised Belgium's dominant display.

Meanwhile, some fans shifted the focus to the American team's tactical shortcomings, blaming the coaching staff and defensive lapses rather than the controversial pre-match developments.

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Following a dominant 4-1 victory over the USA in the Round of 16, Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals in order to book their place in the World Cup semifinal for the first time since 2018, when they secured a historic third-place finish.

Having already dispatched the co-hosts, the Red Devils now look to maintain their momentum against the Spanish side in what promises to be a defining test of their championship credentials.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco begin training for quarter-final vs France