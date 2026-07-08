Argentina staged a dramatic comeback in the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring three late goals to defeat Egypt 3-2 after being down 2-0. The thrilling victory was marked by an intensely emotional post-match interview from coach Lionel Scaloni, whose raw emotion became a major talking point among fans.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between defending champions Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, was more than just a football match. With the two sides locked in an intense battle until the final minutes, Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

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Egypt were on the verge of pulling off an upset with a 2-0 lead before the defending champions produced a remarkable late comeback, scoring three unanswered goals in the final 11 minutes to secure a 3-2 victory and book their place in the quarter-finals. Cristian Romero (79), skipper Lionel Messi (83), and Enzo Fernandez (90+2) netted decisive goals that completed Argentina's stunning turnaround,

Until the 79th minute, Argentine fans apparently lost hope of the Albiceleste making a miraculous comeback from a two-goal deficit, as the team had struggled to break down a resolute Egyptian defense and Lionel Messi had seen his earlier penalty saved.

Also Read: FIFA WC: 'Tournament is fixed,' says Egypt's Ziko after loss to Arg

Salconi’s Emotional After Argentina’s Thrilling Victory

Argentina were staring at an early exit after Egypt raced to a 2-0 lead, and with just 13 minutes of normal time remaining, it appeared the Albiceleste’s World Cup title defence was coming to a heartbreaking end. However, the late resurgence saw Lionel Scaloni’s side score three goals in the closing stages to script one of the greatest comebacks of the tournament.

As Enzo Fernandez netted a decisive third goal, Scaloni let out a sigh of relief, while players and coaching staff erupted into joy and celebration. As soon as the referee blew the whistle, the tension and pressure among the players, coaches, and most importantly, fans were completely relieved.

Speaking to the reporters on the pitch, Lionel Scaloni struggled to describe the sheer magnitude of the moment. He left the interview midway, as the emotions and tears were simply too overwhelming to contain, perfectly capturing the raw intensity of the night that the footballing world will remember for a very long time.

“I can’t look at you. I’m sorry, and I’m too emotional. What a group of players, my brother. That’s all. I have to go; I can’t.” The 49-year-old coach said after Argentina’s thrilling win.

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The emotions of Lionel Scaloni captured the essence of a manager who has poured his heart and soul into a team that defines itself by its refusal to quit, transforming a national heartbreak into an enduring moment of sporting glory.

With coaches resigning after their respective teams exited the tournament, the latest being the Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who stepped down following their disappointing elimination, Salconi’s unfiltered passion serves as a poignant reminder of the immense personal burden and stakes involved for those leading their nations on the world stage.

Scaloni’s Emotional Moment Leaves Football Fans Talking

Lionel Scaloni’s emotional interview right after Argentina’s thrilling victory over Egypt became a talking point among fans and football enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as they offered a wide spectrum of reactions ranging from pure adoration for the team’s resilient spirit to pointed critiques regarding the manager's tactical decisions.

While many were moved by the raw display of pride for a squad that refused to surrender, the high-pressure nature of the comeback sparked an intense debate. Some supporters lauded the team's heart, with one fan noting, "He has to be one of the most emotional managers alive," and others highlighting that "Coaches never break like this except after real history."

Conversely, the narrow margin of victory fueled frustration among those calling for tactical adjustments. Critics argued that relying on last-minute heroics is ‘not sustainable,’ with several fans calling for fresher personnel like Barco and Simeone to be introduced into the lineup for the quarter-finals to avoid another near-exit.

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Before the thrilling victory over Egypt, Lionel Messi-led Argentina experienced a near-exit in the round of 32, when Cape Verde, the smallest nation to feature in the World Cup knockout, showcased incredible resilience by pushing the defending champions to the absolute limit before ultimately falling in a 3-2 extra-time thriller.

As Argentina shift their focus towards the quarterfinals, Lionel Scaloni’s side will be expected to be better prepared in order to avoid another nervy escape if they hope to successfully defend its World Cup crown.

Also Read: Egypt President hails team for 'unprecedented' World Cup performance