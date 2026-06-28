Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was left surprised by a reporter's question about giving basic instructions to Lionel Messi, laughing off the 'crazy' suggestion. Following Argentina's win over Jordan, Scaloni stated that Messi understands the game perfectly on his own, a response that has since gained widespread support on social media.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was left surprised by a reporter's suggestion that he needed to give basic tactical instructions to captain Lionel Messi during their final FIFA World Cup Group J match against Jordan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Sunday, June 28.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Argentina finished the group stage as the winners of Group J following 1-3 win over Jordan, maintaining a flawless record of nine points before entering the knockout stage of the tournament as the defending champions. Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martinez, and Lionel Messi scored a goal each to secure the convincing victory and comfortably advance to the Round of 32.

Lionel Messi came in as a substitute in the 60th minute and delighted the Argentine fans at the Dallas Stadium with another magical milestone, scoring a trademark low free-kick in the 80th minute to become the first player in history to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches.

Also Read: Stadium Erupts As Woman Proposes To Boyfriend During Tunisia vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup Game (WATCH)

Scaloni Shuts Down Reporter’s ‘Crazy’ Question on Messi

As Lionel Messi and Argentina continue their commanding run through the tournament, coach Lionel Scaloni’s press conference, where the reporter asked if he had to issue basic touchline commands to Argentine legend, quickly became a major talking point.

Scaloni was taken aback when a reporter asked whether he ever felt the need to tell Lionel Messi where to move on the pitch. The 2022 World Cup-winning coach laughed off the suggestion, saying that "teaching Lionel Messi how to play football" is completely out of the question, as the legendary captain reads the game and understands everything perfectly on his own.

“Are you seriously asking me that? What am I supposed to teach him? That’s crazy. By then he’d already watched 55 minutes of the game and understood everything happening on the pitch. He doesn’t need that.” Salconi said.

“Of course, we discuss tactical adjustments. whether we’re changing shape or attacking a certain way. so he knows how to manage the game. But teaching Lionel Messi how to play football? Absolutely not. Zero.” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Lionel Messi was benched throughout the first half of the match against Jordan, as the coach wanted the captain to rest ahead of the knockout phase, preserving energy for their upcoming round of 32 against Cape Verde while ensuring other squad members got valuable playing time.

Internet Sides With Scaloni After Viral Exchange

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s response to a reporter’s question on Lionel Messi has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts applauding the coach for his honest assessment of the Argentine captain.

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts overwhelmingly backed Salconi’s remarks, with many arguing that a player of Messi's calibre does not need to be taught how to play football. Several users praised the Argentina boss for understanding how to get the best out of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Others noted that tactical discussions differ from giving instructions on the field, while some poked fun at the reporter’s question, calling it absurd to suggest that Messi needs to be told where to move on the pitch.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Lionel Messi is currently the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 19 goals from 29 matches, and is one goal away from becoming the first footballer in the tournament's history to reach the monumental 20-goal milestone.

In the ongoing edition of FIFA, Messi is leading the goalscoring chart with six after group-stage matches and will look to add to this tally when La Albiceleste kick off their knockout campaign in the Round of 32.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup: Ecuador Coach Beccacece’s Emotional Celebration After Win over Germany Goes Viral (WATCH)