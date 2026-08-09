The 85th 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' was held in Hanol, Bhavnagar, led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event, part of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', saw attendees take an anti-drug oath before cycling 6.2kms.

The 85th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' was organised at the model rural village Hanol in Bhavnagar district on Sunday morning with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the event.

According to a media release from SAI Media, the event was organised under the theme 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' adjacent to the Amrut Sarovar at the village, which is Mandaviya's ancestral home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' earlier this month with the aim of countering the menace of drug addiction.

Event Highlights and Activities

The programme started off with a dance session, which saw people groove to popular Hindi film songs, which was followed by the attendees performing Garba with finesse. Then Mandaviya administered an anti-drug oath to the attendees, after which the group led by him proceeded to cycle. The cycling delegation paddled for 6.2kms across the lush green scenic fields of Hanol village.

A Growing Movement

Addressing SAI Media after cycling, Mandaviya said that 'FIT India- Sundays on Cycle' has risen in popularity, and now it is also spreading to villages, taking forward PM Modi's Fit India programme. Sundays on Cycle has now emerged as a movement; cycling is growing in popularity, even in rural areas. This programme is being held across 18,000 sites, which is a testament that people are becoming a part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am delighted that the initiative has evolved into a major movement to advance the Prime Minister's 'Fit India Movement'. Young people across more than 18,000 locations nationwide have conveyed a message through cycling."

Community Participation and Other Games

My Bharat volunteers, cycling enthusiasts, NSS members and village residents participated in good numbers at the event. Apart from cycling, the event also had an impressive game zone that featured games like Volleyball, Chess, carrom, badminton, etc.

About 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'

Started by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)