    FIFA unveils first 2024 World Rankings: Argentina tops the charts

    The inaugural FIFA rankings for 2024 have been disclosed, showcasing minimal changes since November.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    FIFA has recently revealed the initial world rankings for the year 2024, marking the first update since November. Notably, there have been no alterations in the standings, with reigning world champions Argentina maintaining their top-tier position. Following their commendable performance in the recent World Cup, runners-up France secured the second spot.

    England, having successfully secured their qualification for Euro 2024 late last year, stands proudly in the third position, clinching the bronze spot. Belgium claims the fourth position, and Brazil stands as the lone non-European team in the rankings, securing the fifth spot.

    The Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain continue to hold their respective positions in sixth, seventh, and eighth place, maintaining their consistency in international football. Italy and Croatia conclude the top 10, rounding off the rankings with their commendable standing in the football world.

    The FIFA rankings serve as a testament to the current global football landscape, reflecting the performances and achievements of national teams worldwide. As the football calendar progresses, these rankings will likely witness shifts and changes based on upcoming tournaments and events. Football enthusiasts eagerly await the unfolding of the year's sporting events that will inevitably impact these influential standings.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi set to start Inter Miami's final preseason match, confirms coach Tata Martino

