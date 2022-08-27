Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia welcomes move; says it's time to change system

    Indian football legend welcomed FIFA's move to lit the ban imposed on AIFF, which has cleared the decks for India to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in October.

    FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Bhaichung Bhutia welcomes move; says it's time to change system
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Welcoming the world football governing body FIFA's decision to lift the ban imposed on the AIFF, Indian legend Bhaichung Bhutia stated, "It's time to change the system."

    The ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was lifted late on Friday after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has cleared the decks for India to host the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in October. 

    Also read: FIFA lifts ban on AIFF: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur calls it a 'victory for all football fans'

    "It's a wonderful news. I welcome the decision of the FIFA to lift the suspension on AIFF. It's a win for Indian football, nothing else," Bhutia told PTI. 

    "I am extremely happy for our young players as they will now be able to play against the best in the business in their age group in the Women's U-17 World Cup," the legendary footballer added.

    FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for "undue influence from third parties" and had said the U-17 Women's World Cup "cannot currently be held in India as planned." 

    The suspension, the first time in AIFF's 85-year history, lasted just 11 days after the Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the three-member CoA, constituted by it in May, while modifying its earlier orders to ensure that India hosts the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30. 

    The 45-year-old Bhutia, who has also filed nomination papers for the post of AIFF president in the September 2 elections, said it's time to bring changes in the country's football administration to avoid another suspension in future. 

    Also read: AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for president's post afresh

    "It's also the time to learn lessons and bring in changes and reforms in the Indian football administration. We need changes in the system," said former captain Bhutia, the first Indian to have played 100 matches for the country before his retirement in 2011. 

    "I feel Indian football can reach new heights if we have the right system, right personnel in the administration. I am of the opinion that our age group as well as senior teams can reach the world cups on merit in the coming years," he added.

    Bhutia, who was conferred with the AFC Hall of Fame Award in 2019 for his contribution to Indian football during his 16-year-long illustrious career, is set to face a straight fight against former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey for the AIFF president's post.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
