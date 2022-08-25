AIFF Elections 2022: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for president's post afresh
The AIFF Elections are all set to be held on September 2. Meanwhile, Bhaichung Bhutia has again nominated himself for the president's post. The election and appointment of a new president would allow FIFA to lift its ban on AIFF.
Image credit: Getty
On Thursday, legendary Indian footballer and former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia filed a fresh nomination for the president's post ahead of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections, scheduled to be held on September 2. The 45-year-old's nomination was offered by the Andhra Football Association (AFA) and endorsed by the Rajasthan Football Association (RFA).
Image credit: PTI
"I have filed my nomination for the AIFF president's post, and I feel I am the right person for the job. I have played many games for the country and top clubs and know a bit about the administrative side as I am in the Mission Olympics Cell of the sports ministry and other committees. I want Indian football to reach new heights," Bhaichung told PTI.
Image credit: Getty
Bhaichung had previously filed his nomination for the president's post, which his former teammate Deepak Mandal backed before being advocated by eminent woman footballer Madhu Kumari. Former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey, currently a BJP leader from West Bengal, has also filed his nomination and is considered a firm favourite for the top post. His nomination was suggested by the Gujarat Football Association (GFA) and supported by Arunachal Pradesh.
(With inputs from PTI)