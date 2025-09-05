Lionel Messi lit up Buenos Aires with a brace in what could be his Argentina farewell, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup qualifying goals record. Meanwhile, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay sealed their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Buenos Aires [Argentina]: Lionel Messi, in his potential farewell appearance in Argentina, levelled his long-time arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo's record with a brace. Meanwhile, Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay confirmed their qualification for next year's FIFA World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay qualified for one of the most significant sporting events by dashing Venezuela and Bolivia's automatic qualification. They would need to fight their way for the region's ticket to the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

If Messi did indeed make his last appearance for Albiceleste in Argentina, the home fans ensured that he bowed out in the manner he deserves. 'The Atomic Flea' finished up two moves, one with a dink and the second with precision to send the crowd at the Monumental into a frenzy. It was a carnival in the stands with fireworks covering the sky, bidding farewell to their homegrown maestro after Argentina's 3-0 win.

Messi Equals Ronaldo’s World Cup Qualifying Goals Record with Brace

With a sizzling brace, Messi levelled Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in the World Cup qualifying, with both netting 36 each. Messi now trails Carlos Ruiz, who sits at the top with a tally of 39.

Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay Seal Spots for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Colombia clobbered three past Bolivia, courtesy of goals from James Rodriguez (31), Jhon Duran (74), and Juan Quintero (83), to stand triumphant with a 3-0 win after the 90 minutes. After missing the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Colombia found solace in their newfound success.

Uruguay breezed past Peru to guarantee a spot for the fifth successive World Cup, with Rodrigo Aguirre and Giorgian de Arrascaeta being the standout performers. While Rodrigo (14) and Giorgian (58) rattled Peru's defence, Federico Vinas (80) hammered the final nail in the coffin to seal a 3-0 triumph for Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa, who has had previous stints with Argentina at Korea/Japan 2002 and Chile at South Africa 2010, will look to make the third time a charm with Uruguay in the football extravaganza. Meanwhile, Paraguay ended its 16-year-long wait to feature in the World Cup by holding Ecuador to a goalless draw.

